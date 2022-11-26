A short car with an extremely long name, the David Brown Automotive Mini Remastered Marshall Edition is celebrating its European debut. On display until December 12 in the CITADIUM complex on the famous Champs-Élysées in Paris, the modernized classic was developed to celebrate Marshall Amplification’s 60th anniversary. The plan is to make only 60 cars with a choice between left- and right-hand drive, with pricing available upon request. For each car sold, both companies will make donations to the UK charity Music Venue Trust.

All will be hand-made at David Brown Automotive’s facility in Silverstone, UK where the posh hatchback is fitted with a Marshall eight-speaker sound system and pull-out amp in the back. All cars come painted in Marshall Black combined with dark chrome brightwork on the outside where there are also contrasting Marshall Gold painted accents.

The music-themed Mini has flashy brake calipers in Marshall Gold combined with 12-inch wheels featuring M-branded center caps and gold accents. One of the most striking changes is at the front where David Brown Automotive installs a mesh grille with a design created to mirror Marshall’s audio equipment. Those swanky hand-made badges are also unique to the car and benefit from Marshall Gold enamel.

Stepping inside, there’s more of that gold for the revamped cabin as the striking color adorns the switchgear, center console, handbrake lever, door handles, and even the pedals where you’ll notice the skip track, pause, and play icons. As for the door cards, they’re covered in a special fabric serving as a visual nod to Marshall’s amplifiers. The seats are hand-trimmed in black leather with gold contrast stitching and “Marshall” logos embroidered on the backrests.

To earn its lengthy name, the classic Mini has a tailor-made Marshall sound system with dashtop-mounted tweeters, extra speakers in the doors, and custom hardware mounted on the rear parcel. Open the glovebox and you’ll find an inductive charging pad to juice up Marshall’s wireless headphones. The leather-lined cargo compartment hosts a slide-out amplifier (with a separate power supply) and a portable Bluetooth speaker.

All 60 cars planned for production will be powered by a 1.33-liter A-series engine hooked up to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Source: David Brown Automotive