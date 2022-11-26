The 37th edition of the BMW Painting Award was held this week in Madrid and served as a great venue to showcase the automaker’s new flagship electric car – the i7. No fewer than five sedans made the trip to the Teatro Real in Madrid. Prior to the beginning of the show, the cars roamed the streets of the city and visited some of the most important tourist attractions.

Already on sale in Spain, the 2023 BMW i7 is sold exclusively as an xDrive60 model with prices starting from €137,900. The first deliveries to customers will be made before the end of the year. Mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions are due in 2023 when the automaker’s Spanish division will also bring the i7 M70 with 660 horsepower on tap.

For the time being, the i7 is offered with a dual-motor setup rated at 544 hp and 745 Nm (550 lb-ft) of torque, enough for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint in 4.7 seconds and a top speed of 149 mph (240 km/h). It can travel for up to 388 miles (625 kilometers) on a single charge according to the WLTP cycle and needs 10 minutes of charging at 195 kW to provide 106 miles (170 km) of range.

Earlier this week, BMW Spain delivered 169 electrified vehicles to the police authorities in Madrid. A third of them consisted of the 2 Series Active Tourer 225xe and the i3 while the other had mild-hybrid engines: 2 Series Active Tourer 220i, 5 Series Sedan 530i, and X5 xDrive30d.

As a refresher, Real Madrid players also got their shiny new cars this month, consisting of the i4 M50 and the iX xDrive40 / xDrive50. In December, the team’s Florentino Pérez will take delivery of an i7 that will serve as Real Madrid’s official car. In the near future, the iX1 and iX3 crossovers will be added to the fleet.

Source: BMW Spain