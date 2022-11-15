Real Madrid has switched sides by starting a new partnership with BMW to the detriment of Audi, which had been a major sponsor since 2003. The deal was inked in July, and per the agreement, the football and basketball players from the first-division teams have now received their shiny new cars. In addition, all the players of the first women’s football team, along with all the respective coaches, have taken delivery of their vehicles.
As seen in the adjacent large photo gallery, all players have received electric cars, either an i4 in the M Performance guise (M50) or an iX as either an xDrive40 or the xDrive50. Florentino Pérez, Real Madrid’s president, will take delivery of the i7 in December and BMW says the fullsize electric sedan will serve as the team’s official car.
Further down the line, Real Madrid players will also be given the opportunity to hop behind the wheel of other BMWs, all of which are going to be EVs. These include not only the aforementioned i7, but also the iX1 and iX3 crossovers. In the meantime, coach Carlo Ancelotti drove home in an i4 M50 painted in Tanzanite Blue while Benzema opted for the same car, but in Sapphire Black.
Over in Italy, BMW has signed a long-term deal with AC Milan. In Germany, the automaker had negotiations with FC Bayern Munich to become its main sponsor from 2025, but the team chose to extend its deal with Audi until 2029.
In case you’re curious what each player got, a full list is attached below.
Source: BMW Spain
|Player
|Position
|Number
|Vehicle
|Color
|Courtois
|Goalie
|1
|BMW i4 M50
|Dravit Gray metallic
|lunin
|Goalie
|13
|BMW i4 M50
|Dravit Gray metallic
|carvajal
|Defender
|2
|BMW iX xDrive50
|saphirschwarz
|E. Militao
|Defender
|3
|BMW i4 M50
|saphirschwarz
|praise
|Defender
|4
|BMW i4 M50
|M Brooklyn Gray met
|Vallejo
|Defender
|5
|BMW i4 M50
|M Brooklyn Gray met
|Nacho
|Defender
|6
|BMW iX xDrive50
|saphirschwarz
|odriozola
|Defender
|16
|BMW iX xDrive40
|saphirschwarz
|Lucas V.
|Defender
|17
|BMW iX xDrive50
|Blue Ridge Mountain
|rudiger
|Defender
|22
|BMW iX xDrive50
|Storm Bay metallic
|F. Mendy
|Defender
|23
|BMW i4 M50
|Dravit Gray metallic
|Toni Kroos
|Midfield
|8
|BMW iX xDrive50
|saphirschwarz
|Luka modric
|Midfield
|10
|BMW iX xDrive50
|sophistograu
|camavinga
|Midfield
|12
|BMW iX xDrive50
|Storm Bay metallic
|valverde
|Midfield
|fifteen
|BMW iX xDrive50
|sophistograu
|Tchouameni
|Midfield
|18
|BMW i4 M50
|Tanzanite Blue metal
|Mr. Ceballos
|Midfield
|19
|BMW i4 M50
|M Brooklyn Gray met
|Hazard
|Forward
|7
|BMW iX xDrive50
|sophistograu
|Benzema
|Forward
|9
|BMW i4 M50
|saphirschwarz
|Asensio
|Forward
|eleven
|BMW i4 M50
|Dravit Gray metallic
|wine jr
|Forward
|twenty
|BMW i4 M50
|saphirschwarz
|Rodrygo
|Forward
|twenty-one
|BMW iX xDrive50
|Phytonic Blau metal
|Marian
|Forward
|24
|BMW iX xDrive50
|sophistograu
|Carlo Ancelotti
|Coach
|BMW i4 M50
|Tanzanite Blue metal