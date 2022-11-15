Real Madrid has switched sides by starting a new partnership with BMW to the detriment of Audi, which had been a major sponsor since 2003. The deal was inked in July, and per the agreement, the football and basketball players from the first-division teams have now received their shiny new cars. In addition, all the players of the first women’s football team, along with all the respective coaches, have taken delivery of their vehicles.

As seen in the adjacent large photo gallery, all players have received electric cars, either an i4 in the M Performance guise (M50) or an iX as either an xDrive40 or the xDrive50. Florentino Pérez, Real Madrid’s president, will take delivery of the i7 in December and BMW says the fullsize electric sedan will serve as the team’s official car.

Further down the line, Real Madrid players will also be given the opportunity to hop behind the wheel of other BMWs, all of which are going to be EVs. These include not only the aforementioned i7, but also the iX1 and iX3 crossovers. In the meantime, coach Carlo Ancelotti drove home in an i4 M50 painted in Tanzanite Blue while Benzema opted for the same car, but in Sapphire Black.

Over in Italy, BMW has signed a long-term deal with AC Milan. In Germany, the automaker had negotiations with FC Bayern Munich to become its main sponsor from 2025, but the team chose to extend its deal with Audi until 2029.

In case you’re curious what each player got, a full list is attached below.

Source: BMW Spain