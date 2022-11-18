We’ve always felt like the M340i Touring hits the sweet spot in BMW’s vast range since it can pretty much deliver it all: performance, comfort, luxury, technology, and practicality. At the same time, it’s far less expensive than the long-roof M3 while still having a punchy inline-six engine. It also eschews the controversial kidney grille for a less shouty appearance. Well, not in this case since we’re dealing with an attention-grabbing sporty wagon.

Filmed during the Hart Voor Auto’s ShowTime event held in Breda, The Netherlands, the M340i created quite the splash with its aggressive soundtrack and illuminated grille. Speaking of lights, it also had extra LEDs embedded just below the front license plate as well as in the lower corners and top center of the windshield. As if that wasn’t enough, even more lights were installed on the quarter glass as well as the tailgate.

Even without seeing the car, you can immediately tell it’s not a standard M340i. In the age of gasoline particulate filters installed on EU cars, such a raspy soundtrack is becoming more and more of a rarity. Of course, the noise you’re hearing doesn’t come from the stock exhaust, but rather a custom titanium setup with a straight-pipe layout and no catalytic converter.

The 3.0-liter engine has been fitted with an Eventuri intake and it now makes 500 horsepower or just about the same as the new M3 Touring. As a matter of fact, it outpunches the super wagon in terms of torque, with a little over 700 Nm or an extra 50 Nm over the long-awaited AMG C63 Estate rival. Suffice it to say, it has the extra punch to match the brutal sound.

Aside from showing off his prized possession, the owner took part in a couple of drag races against fellow BMW drivers.

Source: cvdzijden – Supercar Videos / YouTube