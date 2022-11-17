A quick look at BMW’s configurator in The Netherlands shows the base 4 Series Coupe starts at a little over €60,000. However, if money is no object, deep-pocketed people can fork out a whopping €220,000 for the M4 CSL, one of the only 1,000 cars built for the entire world. This M4 isn’t a Competition Sport Lightweight, yet it’s not substantially cheaper either. How is this possible? Three words: M Performance Parts.

It started off as an M4 Competition Coupe with xDrive (from €145,000 in The Netherlands) before being painted in Fire Orange III, an eye-catching color from the Individual catalog created as a nod to the M3 E92 Lime Rock Edition. The (nearly) fully loaded car has most boxes on the options list ticked, including the carbon exterior package, carbon-ceramic brakes, darker Shadowline headlights, and carbon bucket seats.

We’re barely scratching the surface as far as extras are concerned since the owner splurged out on the 20-inch front and 21-inch rear M Performance wheels (1000M). The high-performance coupe also gets carbon aero flics on the corners of the front bumper, complemented by beefy side skirts with a prominent winglet. They’re made from carbon fiber, much like the side mirror caps, roof, and chunky rear wing.

Perhaps the most striking modification is represented by the M Performance exhaust system with stacked dual tips mounted in the middle of a reworked carbon fiber diffuser. This setup is also available for the M3 Sedan and was recently introduced on the new M2 G87 as well. There’s more of that carbon fiber to be found throughout the cabin where you’re immediately greeted by the side sills with large “M Performance” lettering.

It is missing the M Performance steering wheel partially wrapped in Alcantara with a blue mark at the 12 o’clock position, but other than that, this is likely the whole shebang. Even the floor mats come from the catalog with M Performance Parts, so whoever ordered the car spared no expense when configuring the M4 build.

Near the end of the video, we can see the speedy coupe being pushed hard on an unrestricted section of the Autobahn where it effortlessly hit 297 km/h (184 mph) while remaining perfectly stable and predictable.

