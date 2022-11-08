BMW’s most expensive car ever made is in its final testing stages. According to sources, the BMW 3.0 CSL is due out this month, but unfortunately it will only get 50 owners around the world. The reimagined 3.0 CSL was just seen in Germany still wearing the funky camouflage that BMW teased months ago. There is no official confirmation on price, and even availability, but the rumormill churns out a price tag of 750,000 euros for each of the 50 units. The main market? Germany, followed by Asia. Even though the U.S. market is not officially getting the 3.0 CSL – due to homologations – there is a chance some car collectors will end up purchasing one.

Based On The 3.0 CSL Hommage

Largely based on the M4 CSL, the ultra-exclusive special edition is said to take after the 2015 3.0 CSL Hommage concept in terms of styling courtesy of a coachbuilt body. Other key differences will include the adoption of a six-speed manual transmission, slightly more power from the inline-six engine, and an even more drastic weight loss than the Competition Sport Lightweight has already received. The track-focused machine will supposedly weigh 1,550 kilograms (3,417 pounds). BMW is rumored to offer 20 and 21 inch wheels, front and rear, respectively. A unique paint job is more likely part of the overall package.

While the S58 engine already makes a punch 503 horsepower in the M4 Competition, it will be pushed further in the 3.0 CSL. In fact, the engineers will extract even more oomph for the retro-flavored special edition. Insiders claim it’s going to have as much as 560 hp. The added powered is expected to catapult the 3.0 CSL to 62 mph (100 km/h) in three and a half seconds.

The BMW 3.0 CSL will undoubtedly be one of the brand’s coolest cars in ages. It’s a revival of an iconic name, it’s going to look awesome, and it’s going to get the classic BMW recipe: front-engine inline-six, manual transmission in the middle, and drive to the rear. And we’re certainly excited to see its final design. [Images instagram.com/joelre98]