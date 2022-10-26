The BMW iX M60 and Audi RS E-Tron GT are both performance-oriented electric vehicles and yet they’re substantially different. The former is a large and heavy SUV while the latter is a low-slung sedan that weighs substantially less, albeit it’s still a porker at the end of the day. Carwow decided to line up the flagship version of Bavaria’s largest electric SUV against Ingolstadt’s speedy zero-emission car in a good ol’ drag race.

The dual motors powering the iX M60 provide the electric mastodont with a combined output of 619 horsepower and an immense instant torque of 1,100 Nm (809 lb-ft). Bear in mind these staggering output numbers are available for less than 10 seconds and only if the Launch Control is turned on. Despite weighing 2,584 kg, the M Performance electric SUV still does 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.8 seconds.

As for the Audi, its RS E-Tron GT has slightly more horsepower but significantly less torque, at 646 hp and 830 Nm (612 lb-ft). It tips the scales at 2,347 kg, thus making it a substantial 237 kg lighter than the BMW iX M60. Audi quotes a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.6 seconds, which makes it two-tenths of a second quicker than the SUV, at least on paper.

The first drag race was foiled by the BMW’s unexpectedly slow start off the line, but even with a perfect start in the second duel, the iX M60 still had to settle for second place. The SUV’s tall body certainly doesn’t help with aero at higher speeds whereas the Audi RS E-Tron GT has a far sleeker shape and is lower to the ground.

The rolling race from 30 mph was much more exciting as although the BMW was initially much quicker, the Audi managed to catch up and was the first to complete the half-mile run. In the subsequent roll race from 50 mph, the two were closer in the first part of the duel but it was yet another win in the end for the RS E-Tron GT.

To conclude the head-to-head comparison, Carwow did an emergency brake test from 100 mph (161 km/h). While the general rule is that a heavier car comes to a full stop later, it was the other way around here as the bulky iX M60 needed less road to get back down to 0 mph.

