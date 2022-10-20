First real life photos of the 2023 BMW M2 in Alpine White are finally here. Spotted in Mexico, near the San Luis Potosi plant, this G87 M2 also comes standard headlights, regular trim instead of the Extended Shadowline Package and with a sunroof. All the M2 positioning cars for marketing purposes came in either Toronto Red or Zandvoort Blue, and with the optional carbon fiber roof.

Sunroof and Carbon Fiber Roof Options

Speaking of the roof, when the first-gen BMW M2 initially debuted, it lacked a carbon fiber roof option. In fact, a carbon roof didn’t reach the BMW M2 until the M2 CS, when the car was already nearing the end of its life cycle. Now, though, this new G87 M2 actually has the option for a carbon roof right from the jump and it costs $2,600 in the United States.

While $2,600 isn’t cheap, it’s well worth it for the fans that want it. The carbon roof will do three things for customers: reduce overall curb weight, lowering the center of gravity, and providing more interior headroom.

5 Colors At Launch Time

When it comes to exterior colors, aside from Alpine White, Zandvoort Blue and Toronto Red, the new 2023 BMW M2 can also be ordered in Sapphire Black and Brooklyn Grey. No BMW Individual colors are available at launch time, but the rumor is that the special paint program will come in the future.

Inside, the trim and leather options are a bit more limited. The leather options include Black Vernasca Leather with M Color Stitching or Blue Contrast Stitching, Cognac Vernasca Leather with Contrast Stitching or Black Full Merino Leather with M Color Highlight. The interior trims are Black High Gloss, Aluminum Rhombicle Anthracite and Carbon Fiber.

If you’re looking to shed a bit more weight off the new M2, BMW offers a Carbon Package in the United States. It encompasses M Carbon bucket seats, which are fully electric and heated. Compared to the regular M Sport seats, the optional ones are approximately 24 pounds (nearly 11 kilograms) lighter. Several M wheels will be offered, including a 20-inch front / 21-inch rear set from the M Performance Parts catalog.

Launching globally in April 2023, the G87 BMW M2 will start at $62,200 (plus $995 destination) in the US. With the G87, production is moving from Leipzig, Germany to San Luis Potosi in Mexico.

[Photos: instagram.com/romo_spotter]