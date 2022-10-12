The 2023 BMW M2 coverage continues, but this time with some behind the scenes photos. Just a few weeks ago, we traveled to Munich to experience the new G87 M2 behind closed doors. So naturally, we ended up with a series of videos and photos. The M2 on display for us was painted in Toronto Red, one of the five colors available.

Five Standard Colors, No BMW Individual Paint For Now

Aside from the red, the 2023 BMW M2 can be ordered in Zandvoort Blue, Alpine White, Sapphire Black and Brooklyn Grey. As you’d expect, there are plenty of leather and trim options, along with a wide range of standard features.

The leather options are the following:

Black Vernasca Leather with M Color Stitching

Black Vernasca Leather with Blue Contrast Stitching

Cognac Vernasca Leather with Contrast Stitching

Black Full Merino Leather with M Color Highlight

Interior Trims

Black High Gloss

Aluminum Rhombicle Anthracite

Carbon Fiber

Carbon Package aka M Race Track Package

Depending on the region, the G87 will have several packages to build on an already generously equipped standard car. Starting with the most traditional standalone option, the high-performance coupe gets an M Driver’s Package that raises the top speed from an electronically capped 155 mph (250 km/h) to 177 mph (285 km/h).

In the United States, the 2023 M2 will get a Carbon Package at an additional cost. It encompasses M Carbon bucket seats, which are fully electric and heated. Compared to the regular M Sport seats, the optional ones are approximately 24 pounds (nearly 11 kilograms) lighter thanks to carbon fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP) in the structural elements of the seat bottom and backrest.

Carbon Bucket Seats

The lightweight seats are covered in black Merino full leather and have accents in the three famous M colors. In addition, the US-spec M2’s Carbon Package also includes the carbon roof and interior trim made from the same lightweight material.

In Germany, the G87 M2 is available with an M Race Track Package. It’s essentially the same as the Carbon Package, encompassing the front bucket seats and carbon fiber interior trim. You also get the carbon roof, which by the way, shaves off approximately 13 pounds (6 kilograms). To sweeten the pot, BMW will also loosen up the top speed limiter so that the M2 can hit the same 177 mph (285 km/h) as its American counterpart. Optionally, track-only tires will be available.

Launching globally in April 2023, the second-generation G87 BMW M2 will start at $62,200 (plus $995 destination) in the US. With the G87, production is moving from Leipzig, Germany to San Louis Potosi in Mexico.