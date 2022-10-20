With so many SUVs in its portfolio, BMW is always working on a facelift or a next generation for one of its X models. After the X7 received a radical LCI and the new X1 got a purely electric iX1 derivative this year, the Bavarian marque is preparing to roll out updates for the X5 and X6 in 2023 when a new X2 is also expected. Further down the line, a spy video shows work is already underway for the fourth-generation X3.

Codenamed G45, the revamped crossover has been spotted this week racking up the miles at the Nürburgring. There’s more than just one prototype in the adjacent spy video as some of the vehicles have a plug-in hybrid powertrain while others are regular ICE models. These will ride on an updated CLAR platform whereas the iX3 will transition to the Neue Klasse architecture.

An M Performance version is in the works, and it was actually spotted testing a few days ago with quad exhaust tips. The jury is still out on whether it’s going to solider on with the X3 M40i moniker or BMW intends to level up the sporty crossover to the “M50i” badge. Much like the more potent derivative, these regular trim levels lack the production headlights and taillights but seem to have the final body panels already. The flush door handles are already visible despite the camouflage.

By splitting the X3 lineup into CLAR and Neue Klasse models, logic tells us BMW intends to give the electric version a substantially different look than the gasoline/diesel variants. The G45 is likely to get bigger now that the X1 has gone through a growth spurt as it now stretches 4,500 mm (177 inches) long.

Although BMW is already testing the new generation, production won’t start until the latter half of 2024. This tells us a premiere is unlikely to take place next year. The NE-based iX3 won’t go on sale sooner than 2025.

