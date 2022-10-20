The 2022 BMW Ladies Championship is officially underway and that means golfers have the opportunity to win a shiny new car. The first player out of a total of 78 to hit a hole-in-one on the 12th pole (par 3) will go home with a 2023 X7 LCI in the xDrive40i specification. Similarly, the first golfer to score a hole-in-one on the 17th pole (par 3) will win a 7 Series in the 740i guise.

Coincidentally, the inaugural BMW Ladies Championship in 2019 also had a 7 Series from the previous-generation model as the hole-in-one award. It was won that year (by American Kristen Gillman) and hasn’t been ever since. That year, the event was held on the Championship Course at LPGA International Busan while this year’s edition is held at Oak Valley Country Club in Wunju, also in South Korea.

It’s worth noting that the BMW Ladies Championship is this year’s final opportunity to win a hole-in-one award. No player has managed to earn a new car at the previous top-tier golf tournaments: BMW Championship (USA, PGA TOUR), the BMW PGA Championship (England), and the BMW International Open (Germany, both DP World Tour).

It might happen just this time around since all players have four rounds to score a hole-in-one, and since there are two cars, golfers have eight opportunities of driving home a new car. The opening round of the 2022 BMW Ladies Championship began today.

The 740i is one of the many versions of the fullsize luxury sedan that won’t be sold in Europe, along with the lesser 735i and the V8-powered 760i xDrive. For the seventh generation, BMW has discontinued the M760i and its mighty V12, indirectly replacing it with an M760e featuring an inline-six plug-in hybrid setup.

Interestingly, BMW refers to its latest sedan and SUV duo as the “Magnificent 7s” and is currently busy introducing the models across the world.

Source: BMW