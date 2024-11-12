BMW of North America has issued a recall involving 3,312 units of its popular 2025 X1 model, covering both the xDrive28i and the performance-focused M35i variants. The recall addresses a potential safety issue: the B-pillar reinforcement plates on affected vehicles may lack adequate structural strength. This critical area, located between the front and rear doors, plays a vital role in absorbing impact during a collision, helping to protect passengers. A structural weakness in this component could increase the risk of injury in the event of an accident.

The recall affects vehicles manufactured between September 17 and October 22, 2024. According to BMW, the issue was first flagged when a production worker observed a crack in a B-pillar reinforcement plate on September 23. Following this discovery, BMW launched an in-depth engineering review in collaboration with the German suppliers responsible for these parts. The investigation revealed that a single lot of material, potentially substandard, entered the production line during this timeframe.

As BMW continues to investigate the issue and develop a remedy, dealerships have already been alerted. Owners, however, will need to wait until December 27, 2024, when BMW plans to begin mailing recall notification letters. Owners are encouraged to take proactive steps to ensure their safety. BMW’s customer service team is available to address questions at 1-800-525-7417, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) provides additional resources. Vehicle owners can visit the NHTSA website, input their license plate number or 17-digit VIN, and confirm if their X1 is part of this recall.