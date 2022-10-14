Now that the M2’s debut is in the rearview mirror, BMW M is getting ready for the highlight of its celebrations marking 50 years since the motorsport division was founded. Allegedly premiering sometime in November, the 3.0 CSL is set to be a spiritual successor of the namesake model from the E9 era. It’ll have deeper ties to the “Batmobile” than the M4 CSL introduced earlier this year.

Ahead of its big debut, the hardcore coupe has been spotted performing final testing rounds at the Nürburgring. It looks just about the same as the prototype teased by M CEO Frank van Meel on Instagram a few months ago. Although many have been quick to criticize BMW for coming out with nothing more than a retro-flavored body kit for the M4 CSL, let’s wait until the car is revealed to see what it’s all about.

The inline-six engine sounds aggressive while the prototype carrying a colorful wrap is pushed hard around the Nordschleife. It likely lacks a gasoline particulate filter, but that could change for the production car. Despite the full camouflage, it’s hard to miss the large rear wing, roof-mounted spoiler, or the fresh take on the vertical kidney grille. The latter appears to be derived from the 2015 3.0 CSL Hommage concept.

It would seem the headlights are different than those of the other M4 models and we could say the same thing about the front bumper. Maybe it’s because the camo is playing tricks on us, but the bumper seems less aggressive than the M4 CSL’s. With BMW deciding to block out the quarter glass, it likely means it doesn’t want us to see the test vehicle has had its rear seats deleted to shave off weight.

Indeed, the 3.0 CSL could end up even lighter than the M4 CSL while packing slightly more power. The biggest difference between the two Competition Sport Lightweight models will be the manual-only setup of the former while the latter comes exclusively with an automatic. Come to think of it, the stick shift won’t set the two apart the most because the price tag certainly will. At a rumored €750,000, the 3.0 CSL will become the most expensive new BMW ever.

Believed to be a forbidden fruit in the United States (much like the M3 Touring), the ultra-exclusive special edition will be capped at 50 cars. Europe will get 30 of them while eight are heading to Asia, with other markets to receive the remaining 12 cars.

