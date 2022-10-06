The electric SUV segment is a big one nowadays. It all started with the Tesla Model X but now there are a ton of ’em. And many of them have similar specs, power, and performance. So to figure out which one is best, Jason Cammisa compared them in the way he knows best—a drag race. In this new drag race video, the BMW iX takes on the Genesis GV60 Performance AWD, Tesla Model Y, the Mustang Mach-E, and, for good measure, a C7 Corvette. So which is fastest?

The BMW iX xDrive50 is a bit of an outlier in this test, as it’s the biggest and heaviest in the group. It makes the most power, though, with 516 horsepower and 564 lb-ft of torque. However, it’s heavier than the Genesis by almost 1,000 lbs. Speacking of the Genesis, it makes 483 horsepower and 516 lb-ft, from its dual electric motors. While the Mustang Mach-E is a bit interesting because it makes the most torque in the race, thanks to its 480 horsepower and 634 lb-ft.

Those three cars drag race each other first, leaving the Tesla and the Corvette for the winner to take one. And what happened in the initial drag race was interesting because the BMW iX was originally left for dead at the line, as BMW slowly adds power on launch, to keep everything nice and smooth. However, the BMW iX didn’t finish behind everyone else and actually did surprisingly well. That doesn’t mean it won, though. It didn’t.

I’ll save the final results for the video, as Cammisa’s drag race videos are always worth watching. That said, it’s important to note that the iX xDrive50 isn’t the big-fast version of the iX. That’s the M60, which admittedly isn’t that much faster. But it’s sharper throttle might have made it a more formidable opponent in this drag race, even if it would have made it even more expensive. It’s worth noting that even the iX xDrive50 was the most expensive car in the test, so not being the fastest must have stung a bit.