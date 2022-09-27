The bespoke and first ever BMW XM is finally here. And now, BMW M is unleashing a series of videos to highlight the design and driving experience of the BMW XM. We covered the new XM in depth here, so feel free to catch up. But here are some of the highlights. First of all, it’s heavy. As a matter of fact, the heaviest BMW ever made. In North American specification, the XM crosses the 6,000-pound mark, weighing in at a colossal 6,062 pounds. That works out to 2,750 kilograms for our metric-loving audience. Because a car’s weight is calculated differently in Europe, the German-market XM tips the scales at a lighter 2,710 kg (5,975 lbs, DIN).

Two Variants Initially, Including A Label Red

Next, as we’ve first reported in 2021, the BMW XM will come several variants. For now, BMW announced two of them. A “middle” model with around 653 horsepower. An entry-level, and likely not for the U.S. market, will arrive at a later date. Then, of course, here comes the Labels. We have exclusively reported on the Label name and mentioned a couple of colors: Red and Black. For now, BMW will give us the Label Red in Summer 2023, but we expect additional Label, and limited models, in the future.

So let’s talk about the first XM which will be sold in the United States. In the standard XM, that combined powertrain makes 653 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque (489 horsepower from the engine, 197 horsepower from the motor). Interestingly, the electric motor by itself makes 206 lb-ft of torque but an additional gear set, in between it and the transmission’s input shaft, bumps that torque figure up to 332 lb-ft. According to BMW, the standard XM gets from 0-60 mph in 4.3 seconds and, while it’s likely to be quicker than that in reality.

The BMW XM Label Red uses a pumped up version of the same powertrain and it makes a mightily impressive combined 735 horsepower and 735 lb-ft of torque. It makes that total power output by bumping up the engine power to 585 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. Obviously, this will be the faster version but BMW hasn’t released official performance figures just yet, so how much faster is still very much in question.

We won’t touch on the design here, but you can follow our several photo comparisons here. We’ve put the XM head-to-head with the Urus, Bentayga, Purosangue and more. For now, enjoy the videos below and stay tuned for an exclusive review of the BMW XM! So please subscribe to our Youtube channel!