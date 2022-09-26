They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but surely, we can all agree the 5 Series is one of the best-looking BMWs on sale today? It doesn’t necessarily have to be the M5 as even a lesser 530i with an M Sport Package is a seriously handsome sports sedan. Of course, give the flagship version a flashy color combined with a special interior and you end up with an eye-grabbing performance saloon.

Canadian dealer Denver BMW recently took delivery of an M5 Competition custom-ordered by a client. Painted in an Individual Fire Orange color with a carbon fiber roof, the super sedan has contrasting black body accents like the kidney grille, side mirror caps, and trunk lid spoiler. Those 20-inch alloy wheels also have a dark finish and carry the anniversary M badges noticeable at the front and rear of the car. Red brake calipers and an M Performance titanium exhaust system with carbon fiber tips round off the niceties on the outside.

As if the striking color choice – a 3,900 CAD option – wasn’t eccentric enough, the owner decided to go for the Silverstone interior with the aluminum carbon trim with a dark chrome finish. Many will argue the dashboard has a better layout compared to newer BMWs that have switched to the iDrive 8, eliminating the physical buttons and knobs for the climate settings.

The F90 is on its last legs considering BMW will introduce the next-generation 5 Series Sedan (G60) in 2023, complete with a purely electric i5. We’ve already seen spy photos and videos of the new M5, which is expected to carry the G90 codename. If rumors are to be believed, the peeps from M Town are also working on a revival of the M5 Touring, known internally as the G99.

Purists looking for a combustion engine with no electrification baked in should know the next M5 will be sold exclusively as a plug-in hybrid. In addition, the S63 engine powering the outgoing AMG E63 rival is going to be retired to make room for BMW’s new S68 already installed in several models. These include the X7 M60i and 750i, with the XM to follow later this year when it celebrates its world premiere.

Source: Denver BMW / YouTube