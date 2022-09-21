When it comes to launching special editions, few automakers do it more often than MINI. The Oxford-based marque part of the BMW Group couldn’t miss the opportunity to properly mark two decades since it entered the United States. To celebrate the milestone, it has given the Cooper S Hardtop 4 Door the MINI 20 Years Edition treatment featuring an assortment of cosmetic tweaks inside and out.

Much like the original MINI launched in 2002 in the US, the special hot hatchback comes painted in Chili Red. Alternatively, you can go for Island Blue or Pepper White. We’re being told these three colors have been chosen since they illustrate both the American and British flags. Regardless of the one you go for, all cars have the side mirror caps and the roof finished in silver. In addition, they all get a black trim and patriotic red, white, and blue stripes.

As you would expect from a special edition, MINI has been quite generous with the list of standard equipment. The feisty hatch gets dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a digital instrument cluster, and the Storage Package. To sweeten the pot, the 20 Years Edition has other niceties varying from the Touchscreen Navigation Package to Apple CarPlay integration.

As standard, the Cooper S Hardtop 20 Years Edition is fitted with a panoramic moonroof and roof rails while those 17-inch black wheels come wrapped in all-season tires. For the inside, MINI decided to go with black leatherette upholstery for the seats and Nappa leather for the steering wheel, which gets a 20 Years Edition insert. To drive the point home, the limited-run model has a piano black trim with 20 Years graphics.

There’s no word about pricing, but we do know MINI has actually been manufacturing these cars since July and dealers will have them on display by the end of September. It’s unclear how many will be produced. Prepare to pony up a premium over the standard $33,000 Cooper S Hardtop 4 Door.

Source: MINI