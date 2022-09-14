It’s a real shame the BMW iX1 isn’t coming to the U.S. market, as it’s shaping up to be the best looking SUV in BMW’s lineup. It’s sharp, it’s sporty, and it’s simple. It’s sort of the antithesis of the new BMW XM, which is so hilariously over-styled it borders on caricature. The iX1, though, is a breath of fresh air and it looks even better in Frozen Pure Grey.

This new photo gallery shows off the BMW iX1 in Frozen Pure Grey, which makes us wish it came to the ‘States. The matte grey color is a sporty touch to an otherwise simple looking car. But that’s what makes this car so good looking, as it takes a handsome, subtle car and gives it a bit of pop.

The BMW iX1 is the all-electric version of the standard X1. While we get the normal X1 in the U.S. market, the electric version will remain on the other side of the Atlantic. It’s also one of BMW’s best electric car packages, thanks to its dual electric motors, making 308 horsepower and 364 lb-ft of torque. It also has a range of around 272 miles, which isn’t too far off its flagship BMW iX, which has around 300 miles of range. Combine those figures with a handsome exterior, stylish interior, and practical cabin, the BMW iX1 becomes a stellar all-around package.

It’s also cool that BMW is offering such interesting colors on what will be a relatively normal car. Despite its charming good looks and EV powertrain, the BMW iX1 is still just an affordable, premium, people mover. So it’s refreshing to see the pop of color and excitement that Frozen Pure Grey brings. Whoever buys a BMW iX1 in a matte color like this will have a car that not only does the school run and the work commute but also looks special while sitting in the driveway.