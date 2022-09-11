A relatively short-lived engine, the S85 was used by BMW only between 2005 and 2010. With downsizing and electrification taking over, it’s safe to assume it’ll go down in history as the most powerful naturally aspirated engine the Bavarians ever put in a road car. The 5.0-liter unit was used by a small number of models: M5 E60, M5 E61, M6 E63, and M6 E64. In addition, there were a few non-BMW models that used it, including the Weismann GT MF5.

A new in-depth video puts the spotlight on the mighty V10, but this particular engine has seen better days. It was diagnosed as having problems with the rod bearings, which is a common issue with the S85. Despite having more than a few technical issues, the ten-cylinder engine remains highly desirable given its ability to pump out 500 horsepower and 384 pound-feet (520 Newton-meters) without forced induction. Consequently, the functional parts are still worth saving.

Eric, the skilled technician behind the I Do Cars channel on YouTube got this engine after selling his S85B50 from a 2006 M5 he had for spare parts. The customer gave him back a nearly complete V10 that had been neglected over the years given its less than ideal current condition. The lack of maintenance is quite evident given how dirty the engine is on the inside.

Since Eric is running a service shop and a salvage facility, it’s safe to say he knows his way around the 5.0-liter unit, especially since this is not the first time he’s dissecting the large NA powertrain. It’s always mesmerizing to see a teardown video, especially when it’s a one-off engine like the S85. Many components can be taken out and put into other engines since they’re still in good condition and should be worth a decent amount of money.

