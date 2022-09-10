Courtesy of BimmerToday, we bring you some exclusive photos of the 2023 BMW X1 with new accessories. The new X1 is painted in Utah Orange and optioned with the xLine package. Of course, the roof box from the BMW range of accessories is particularly eye-catching. The box will bring additional cargo space to the refreshed X1. Other accessories include 21-inch light alloy wheels double-spoke 877 Bicolor and they come with BMW floating center caps.

The interior of the 2023 BMW X1 is also equipped with a number of accessories. For example, rear passengers get to enjoy tablets attached to the backrests of the front seats. There is also a fold-down tray that can be used as a shelf, just like on an airplane. An additional bottle holder can be optioned as well in the back. Aftermarket floor mats are also included which will protect the interior from bad weather. Other cool aftermarket gadgets include the BMW Advanced Camera which can record the traffic in front of and behind the car with two cameras. But as you’d expect, these are just a few examples of the vast offering of accessories for the new BMW X1.

This particular model is the BMW X1 xDrive23i. This is currently the most potent gasoline version of the new X1. The four-pot equipped with mild-hybrid technology is good for 218 horsepower and 360 Newton-meters (265 pound-feet) of torque. It’s enough to send the X1 xDrive23i to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 7.1 seconds en route to 145 mph (233 km/h).

In the United States, this particular model is sold under the BMW X1 xDrive28i badge. The base MSRP is $38,600 plus $995 destination. U.S. market launch is set for Q4 2022.

13 Paint Finishes

This will be the most powerful gasoline engine offered at launch, positioned above the three-cylinder sDrive18i with front-wheel drive. As you have probably heard by now, an M35i derivative is coming in 2023 with an updated B48 engine making a yet-to-be-confirmed 315 hp. The first-ever M Performance X1 will share its engine with the facelifted M135i and quite likely the next-generation X2 M35i as well.

In the United States, BMW has announced it will sell the 2023 X1 with 13 paint finishes. Exciting new colors include Blue Bay Lagoon, Cape York Green, Utah Orange, Space Silver, and BMW Individual Frozen Pure Grey. Additional colors from the BMW color palette include Alpine White (non-metallic), Jet Black (non-metallic), Black Sapphire, Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Portimao Blue, Storm Bay, and San Remo Green.

First BMW X1 test drives are currently under way, so stay tuned for some exclusive reviews in the near future!