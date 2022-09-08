First press drives of the 2023 BMW X1 are under way, but ahead of our own review, we bring you a walkaround video of the new crossover. In this video, Andrei from Bumper Media checks out the exterior and interior design updates of the X1, before hoping inside to check out the space. Lastly, he pops up the trunk to see if the cargo space has improved in the new X1. Thus, to put things in perspective, he’s attempting to fit three large boxes in the trunk.

Larger Than Outgoing X1

Bigger in every dimension compared to its predecessor, the 2023 BMW X1 crossover now stretches at 177.2 inches long, 72.6 inches wide, and 64.6 inches tall. It’s therefore 1.7 inches longer, 0.9 inches wider, and 1.7 inches taller than the model it replaces while having the wheelbase elongated by 0.9 inches to 106 inches. For our metric-loving audience, the X1 is 4500 mm long, 1845 mm wide, and 1642 mm tall, with a wheelbase measuring 2692 mm. Cargo capacity varies from 540 liters with the rear seats in place to 1,600 liters once you fold the 40/20/40-split bench. Naturally, there is slightly more room inside the cabin as well. So in this video, we decided to place four adult occupants inside to determine the leg and headroom space.

One Model for North America Market

In the United States where the 2023 BMW X1 will be sold exclusively with xDrive, the lineup only includes the xDrive28i for the time being. It uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline mill running on the Mille combustion cycle. It’s a newly developed engine with dual injection and it pushes out 241 hp between 4,500 to 6,500 rpm and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm.

Available only with a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission, the X1 xDrive28i needs 6.2 seconds to complete the sprint from zero to 60 mph (96 km/h). Flat out, it will do 130 mph (209 km/h) with regular tires and 149 mph (240 km/h) with performance rubber.

The US-spec xDrive28i is set to launch in Q4 2022 from $38,600 plus $995 destination. At an additional cost, there’s a panoramic sunroof with a glass surface of ten square feet and an electrically operated roller blind cover. Some of the confirmed paint choices are Blue Bay Lagoon, Cape York Green, Utah Orange, Space Silver, and BMW Individual Frozen Pure Grey. The color palette also includes Alpine White (non-metallic), Jet Black (non-metallic), Black Sapphire, Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Portimao Blue, Storm Bay, and San Remo Green.

Further down the line, an M Performance model with quad exhaust tips will hit the market as the X1 M35i with around 300 horsepower.