The press drives of the new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer are underway and in just a few weeks we will learn what it feels like to drive BMW’s second premium minivan. But in the meantime, we get to take a closer look at the 2 Series Active Tourer during a photoshoot in Malaga, Spain. The car pictured here is the BMW 223i Active Tourer with the M Sport Package and painted in the stunning Phytonic Blue.

The four-cylinder-powered 223i makes 218 horsepower and 265 lb-ft of torque. All gasoline powered vehicles get 48-volt mild-hybrid systems, while the diesel does not, and all engines are paired with a new seven-speed dual-clutch. Despite being one of BMW’s cheaper cars, the 2 Series Active Tourer will come available with its best tech. The newest iDrive 8 system that debuted on the BMW iX will make it to the 2 Series Active Tourer, providing all of the brand’s latest infotainment features. It will also get the latest Live Cockpit Professional digital instrument panel. It features new graphics and upgraded functionality. Additionally, the 2 Series Active Tourer gets BMW’s latest personal voice assistant and the brand’s park assist functions. So while the 2 Series AT might not be the most luxurious or expensive BMW, customers won’t want for technology.

The front-drive architecture and clever packaging allows BMW to carve out a ton of interior passenger and cargo space. With the rear seats up, the 2 Series Active Tourer has 470 liters of cargo space, which isn’t a ton but remember how small the car is. With the seats folded, its cargo space expands for 1,455 liters. Though, hybrid models lose a bit of space, dropping to 406/1,370 liters.

If you own a trailer and need to do some light hauling, the 2 Series Active Tourer can haul a maximum of 1,500 kg (3,306 lbs), though hybrid models can only handle 1,400 kg (3,086 lbs). The all-new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer is going to be a big hit with customers. Existing 2AT customers love their cars for their practicality, ride comfort, interior space, and surprisingly good driving dynamics. This new model offers them more style, a much upgraded interior that’s completely unique in the lineup, and the latest and greatest tech BMW has to offer.