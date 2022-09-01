Hagerty’s Jason Cammisa heads over to the drag strip with a fleet of high performance cars. But this is not your typical drag race. Instead, Cammissa brings a head-to-head comparison between a series of BMW and Toyota/Lexus models. On the BMW side, he has the M4 Competition, M340i sedan and the M240i Coupe. Representing Japan is the Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance, the MK4 Supra and MK5 Supra.

Toyota vs. BMW

The Toyota GR Supra matches the wits and power of the B58-powered M240i and M340i, while the IS 500 F Sport Performance takes on the M4 Competition. To make things even more exciting, Cammisa throws in a 1400-hp 2JZ Supra. But let’s start with the big boys battle. The Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance is powered by a 5.0 liter V8 motor, paired with an eight-speed automatic. The Lexus makes 472 horsepower and 395 lb-ft of torque. Total weight? 3,969 lbs.

On the other hand, the 2023 BMW M4 Competition xDrive brings to the battle a 3.0 liter six-cylinder turbo (S58) with 503 horsepowe and 479 lb-ft of torque. The total weight comes in at 3,900 lbs. So more power than the Lexus V8, while weighing slightly less.

In the midsize sports coupe segment, the 2022 Toyota GR Supra uses BMW’s B58 engine, delivering 382 horsepower and 368 lb-ft of torque through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Weight? 3,400 lbs. BMW’s counterpart – the M240i xDrive Coupe – delivers the same amount of power and torque, but weighs significantly more – 3.864 lbs. The M340i is slightly leaner, but still heavier than the Supra at 3,816 lbs.

And of course, let’s not forget the 1993 JDM classic with a boosted 2JZ-GE engine and a massive 1400 horsepower under the hood. The results are quite interesting, especially since Cammisa decides to mix and match different type of cars. Will Toyota triumph over BMW, or will BMW be the victor? Let’s find out out in the video below!