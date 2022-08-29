Now that the new BMW X7 LCI is here, it’s going to be even more popular than before. Its new face is an upgrade over the old one and its new cabin tech will impress customers. In this new photo gallery, you can see the new BMW X7 xDrive40i in its natural environment—wealthy American suburbia.

That’s not some joke about wealthy American suburbanites, though. Those are the sorts of people that can afford an X7 and have the space to actually drive it. And as much as car journos make jokes about big SUVs being used as grocery getters, the BMW X7 is really good at that. In fact, it’s just about the perfect family hauler. It’s big, spacious, comfortable, quiet, shockingly practical, has great headroom, is packed with technology, and is even surprisingly fun to drive. Plus, it’s cheaper than the equivalent 7 Series.

The BMW X7 in this photo gallery is wearing a Blue Ridge Mountain Metallic paint, which is named after the Blue Ridge Mountain range that runs near BMW’s Spartanburg, South Carolina plant. It’s a pretty color that works well with the X7’s enormous size. Inside, it’s black with wood accents and all of the X7’s new tech.

Being an xDrive40i model, this BMW X7 has a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six (B58) engine, which makes 375 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. It naturally uses a ZF eight-speed automatic and xDrive all-wheel drive. While it isn’t as powerful or as exciting as the V8-powered M60i variant, it’s probably the best combination of refinement, power, fuel efficiency, and price. It’s also a 48-volt mild-hybrid, which helps with efficiency.

The pre-LCI BMW X7 was a great family luxury car and one that I enjoyed far more than I thought I would. Its biggest issue was always its looks but it’s better looking now, thanks to its new facelift. So it should sell even better than it already did.