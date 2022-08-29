The BMW X7 LCI is better looking than the pre-LCI car, which I think surprised quite a few enthusiasts. On paper, the X7 should be a terrible BMW, as it’s sort of the antithesis of the brand. In reality, though, it’s one of the best three-row SUVs on the market. So it was always unfortunate that its looks never matched up to its quality. Now that the LCI is here, it still isn’t beautiful but it’s finally much better looking. Thankfully, it also offers a surprisingly interesting selection of colors. Two of the nicer colors offered on the X7 are Frozen Pure Grey and Sparkling Copper Metallic.

These are the sorts of colors most customers are going to buy. You likely aren’t going to see a lot of Manhattan Green X7s, at least not in the U.S. Our cars tend to be as monochromatic, as American buyers seem to have very little imagination. But if you’re going to go grey, at least make it a good one, like Frozen Pure Grey .

In these photos, the Frozen Pure Grey is on a BMW X7 M60i but you don’t need to get that version to get the sporty matte grey paint. You can option it on the X7 xDrive40i as well, even without the M Sport package, and it’s a normal factory color. It’s a $5,000 option, but it’s still part of the normal X7 list of colors. BMW offers a lot of its matte “Frozen” colors and not all of them work well but this one looks good on the X7.

BMW X7 Frozen Pure Grey

BMW X7 Sparkling Copper

As for the BMW X7 xDrive40i in these photos, Sparkling Copper is nice color, too. It’s essentially grey but it has a… copper sparkle. Hence the name I guess. It’s a nice looking metallic grey that gives off a copper shine in the right light, which adds some character. In most lights, it’s pretty grey but if it catches the light just right, you get something special looking. That would make ownership a bit more enjoyable.

Personally, I’d choose neither of these colors and go with the aforementioned green or even Blue Ridge Metallic. However, if I had to choose, it would have to depend on the car. If I were buying the X7 M60i, I’d take the Frozen Grey because it’s sportier looking. But the Sparkling Copper is a bit more premium and luxurious feeling, so it’d be my choice for the xDrive40i.