There was very little doubt that the refreshed BMW Z4 M40i will also bring a six-speed manual transmission. But today, we have somewhat of an official confirmation. Courtesy of BMW.nl online configurator, we can now see the BMW Z4 M40i listed with a six-speed manual transmission. The addition of the six-speed gearbox is technically feasible since we’ve seen that implementation in the Z4’s brother – Toyota Supra.

Earlier this year, Toyota announced that the manual transmission Supra is on the way, coming to North America, and it will be available across the model range. That means you’ll be able to get both the Toyota Supra 2.0 and 3.0 with manual transmissions. And since the Supra is just a BMW Z4 Coupe – using the same chassis, same engine, suspension and rear differential – the six-speed manual addition in the Z4 Roadster is a natural progression.

Of course, this is a great way to infuse some life into the BMW Z4, especially since the roadster is likely on its last legs. Based on our sources, there are currently no plans for a future Z4 Roadster, and if there will be one, it will most likely be all-electric. The roadster market has gone downhill in the last decade and a lot of premium automakers moved away from the fun and stylish open tops.

B58 and Six-Speed Manual

Yet, the BMW Z4 M40i with a six-speed manual might be one of the most fun BMWs to own. Not only it gets the fantastic B58 3.0 liter six-cylinder engine (which in its latest version makes 380 horsepower), but it will also allow you to row your own gears. The refreshed model is expected to arrive in late 2022, featuring a very mild design upgrade. As always, production for the U.S. market will begin a few weeks later so the first six-speed manual Z4 M40 units won’t arrive on this side of the pond until 2023.

Based on our sources, we should be able to drive the BMW Z4 M40i manual sometimes in March-April 2023. So you should have plenty of time putting in an order for what might be the last Z4 ever built, and certainly the last of its kind.

[Hat tip Wilcoblok]