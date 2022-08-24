YouTuber Joe Achilles has had quite the driveway full of cars for the past few months. During that time, not only did he have his BMW M3 Competition xDrive but he’s also had an M2 Competition (still owns), a G11 7 Series (sold), and this—a BMW M240i xDrive long-term test car. The latter of which he finally gave back to BMW after three months of testing. Throughout those three months, Achilles had the chance to drive the M240i on a regular basis alongside those other great Bimmers. So what’s his final verdict?

In this new video, Achilles breaks down his time with the new 2er, what he did with it, and ultimately how he feels about it. Being an M240i xDrive, his test car had the turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six (B58) engine, an eight-speed automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive. His black-on-black color scheme was a bit unimaginative, due to BMW UK’s press department (all 2 Series’ should be Thundernight purple—fact) but that doesn’t really affect it in any way.

For the most part, Achilles seems pretty happy with the M240i. There’s a lot going for it. The aforementioned B58 engine is a gem of a motor, with great power (382 horsepower), a smooth delivery, and even a good noise. It’s also far quicker than its price or performance figures would suggest, which actually makes it good value. Plus, it’s comfortable, quiet on highways, and looks pretty good.

However, it’s not all good. There are some issues with the M240i. For instance, its steering is too numb, which ruins the engagement. Achilles also feels that its rear suspension is a bit too unstable, often bouncing too much at speed, which upsets the chassis of the car. Also, its electronic nannies can be a bit frustrating.

Overall, though, Achilles seems to recommend the BMW M240i to anyone looking for a fast, comfortable, and reasonably priced sports coupe. If you want something more exciting, you’ll have to spend a bit more on the BMW M2.