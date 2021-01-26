BMW is launching four new plug-in hybrids, continuing their electrification plans. The entry-level plug-in hybrid models of the BMW 3 Series and the 5 Series will be available from March 2021. In the BMW 3 Series family, there will be four plug-in hybrid models to choose from in future, three of them with the optional xDrive. The BMW 5 Series has as many as five electrified models.

In total, the BMW Group will be offering 15 BMW models and one MINI model with plug-in hybrid drive from March 2021. The roadmap calls for 25 electrified vehicles by 2023.

204 Horsepower And Plenty of Torque

Both the BMW 320e and 520e, in either variant, are powered by a a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine with 120 kW/163 hp and an electric motor. Together they generate a system output of up to 150 kW/204 hp. The two engines transmit their drive torque to the rear wheels via the 8-speed Steptronic transmission or, to all four wheels as required with the help of the xDrive system. The maximum system torque is 350 Nm.

The new BMW 320e Sedan accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 7.6 seconds and reaches a top speed of 225 km/h. The corresponding figures for the new BMW 320e Touring are 7.9 seconds and 220 km/h, while for the new BMW 320e xDrive Touring they are 8.2 seconds and 219 km/h.

The new BMW 520e Sedan accelerates from a standstill to 100 km/h in 7.9 seconds, and its top speed is 225 km/h. The new BMW 520e Touring completes the standard sprint in 8.2 seconds and reaches a top speed of 218 km/h. In purely electric driving mode, the new plug-in hybrid models of both series can reach a top speed of 140 km/h.

The lithium-ion batteries offer a gross energy content of 12.0 kWh and a capacity of 34 Ah. The electric range, according to the WLTP test cycle, is 48 to 57 kilometers for the 320e Sedan, 46 to 54 kilometers for the 320e Touring, 41 to 55 kilometers for the 520e Sedan and 45 to 51 kilometers for the 520e Touring.

The high-voltage battery can be charged with a maximum of 3,7kW from 0 to 80 per cent of its total capacity in 2.6 hours and from zero to 100 per cent in 3.6 hours.

BMW installed the battery below the rear bench, yet the cargo space is generous. The 320e sedan has 375 liters while the 520e Sedan gets 410 liters of boot space. In the new BMW 320e Touring, storage space can be increased from 410 to 1 420 liters and from 430 to 1 560 liters in the new BMW 520e Touring.

The maximum permissible trailer load is 1,500 kilograms for the BMW 3 Series models and 1,700 kilograms for the BMW 5 Series models. It remains unclear whether any of these models will arrive in the United States.