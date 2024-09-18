The upcoming electric MINI Cooper JCW was teased at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but thanks to China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), we now have even more details about the car ahead of its official debut next month. The MIIT’s disclosure has unveiled the specs and dimensions of the Cooper JCW electric, along with information about the larger Aceman JCW model, offering insight into what to expect from MINI’s next-generation electric hot hatch.

The new electric MINI Cooper JCW will closely resemble the current Cooper SE model in size but with some slight design differences. According to the MIIT, the Cooper JCW measures 3863 mm in length (152.1 inches), making it slightly longer than the standard SE. It shares the same width of 1756 mm (69.1 inches) and a height of 1458 mm (57.4 inches), with a wheelbase of 2526 mm (99.4 inches). The Cooper JCW tips the scales at 1,670 kg (3,898 lbs), which is 22 pounds lighter than the entry-level electric model.

The powertrain is the major highlight, with the JCW featuring a 190 kW (255 hp) electric motor mounted on the front axle, offering a performance boost over the 218 hp found in the Cooper SE. This increased output comes with some trade-offs, especially in terms of range. While the Cooper SE offers a range of up to 250 miles (402 km) on the WLTP cycle, the more powerful JCW is expected to deliver slightly less, with estimates hovering around 273 miles (440 km), but this is on China’s more lenient CLTC cycle. No official information yet on the WLTP rating. The battery pack is likely to be the same 54.2 kWh unit found in the SE, with 49.2 kWh of usable capacity, but the added power will reduce the overall range. We don’t anticipate any changes to the charging capacity, which remains at 95 kW.

According to the leak, MINI hasn’t compromised on sportiness with its electric JCW. The hatch will come equipped with unique 18-inch wheels and performance tires, aimed at improving its handling and grip. Visually, the Cooper JCW EV features blacked-out MINI logos, John Cooper Works badges, and a a three-dimensional checkered flag design. MIIT also revealed the option for contrasting-colored mirrors and hood stripes, allowing buyers to further customize the sporty hatch’s appearance.

We expect to learn more about the MINI Cooper JCW EV next month at the Paris Motor Show where MINI will debut not one, but three new models. Just like the Aceman JCW, the electric Cooper JCW will start production in January 2025. [Source: MIIT]