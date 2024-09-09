It’s often said that crime doesn’t pay. Nowhere on planet Earth is that more apparent than in Switzerland, where traffic penalties carry stiff assessments that can amount to thousands of dollars. One particular driver will likely remember that the next time they take their BMW 540d out for a drive, after receiving a penalty fine amounting to nearly $128,000.

The Aargau High Court ruled against the Swiss man, finding him guilty of “gross violations of traffic regulations” for following too closely. Unfortunately for the perp, it’s one of many traffic violations in Switzerland that is tied to the individual’s income – as opposed to a flat fee, like in the US. With a taxable income of 1.674 million francs, our BMW-driving buddy is on the hook for a correspondingly eye-watering CHF 108,500 fine. That’s $127,892. Specifically, he’ll have to make 50 daily payments of CHF 1,970 (around $2,320) and an additional CHF 10,000 fine.

What Happened?

The driver was piloting his 540d on the A1 highway towards Zurich. Near where the highway runs through Kölliken, he began following a vehicle at speeds between 110 and 120 kph (63 – 75 mph), while failing to leave the sufficient distance of between eight and twelve meters (26 – 39 feet). This went on for some 2,400 meters (around half a mile), according to the court. The driver was caught more or less dead-to-rights; the court presented video evidence that apparently included a police vehicle pacing them.

The driver disputed the charges, stating there was insufficient evidence to substantiate the argument. It could be hard to gauge distance based solely on a video. The High Court did not agree, stating that the police video was adequate and physical landmarks (like lane markers) alongside the police vehicle’s recorded speed were enough for an airtight case.

The fees pile on, too – even after the CHF 108,500 total judgement. The man must also pay for court costs – CHF 3,000 – and “first instance costs” of CHF 2,124. He’ll also have to pay lawyer’s fees. All in all, it’s an expensive day to be this BMW driver – the total costs, in our estimation, add up to $133,947 before his lawyer’s cut. Ouch. Don’t tailgate, folks – even if you’re a millionaire.

Source: BlueWin