The prospect of BMW producing a supercar has never been hotter. With photos circulating of a crazy wedge-shaped EV running around, we’ve got to wonder what else they’re working on. After a little bit of an insider look on the I16 supercar, we concluded that we weren’t really sure BMW should make anything less than a screamer of a supercar. But we never came right out and posited the question: should BMW even bother with an EV supercar?

The (Brief) EV BMW Supercar Backstory

The information we’ve gathered suggests that BMW assembled an EV supercar project last year. It hasn’t been approved as of this writing, but it had a good chance, at some point, making it into production. Power looked good, rumored at over 1,000 horsepower, and looks were, allegedly, extraordinary. That’s certainly competitive in a world with the Rimac Nevera in it. But the cost would’ve been considerably in the upper six figures.

Who Killed the Electric Supercar?

The EV supercar/hypercar market is not what we would call a robust one. It’s following the rest of the industry. One needs to look no further than the rampant EV sales targets being slashed as demand cools. Piggybacking on that, you have to remember the target audience. The supercar and hypercar segments are full of choosy customers that have particular tastes. And, often, those tastes are tailored around the aural experience a supercar or hypercar provides.

“As the owner of a Porsche 918 Spyder and a Ferrari [SF]90 Spider, I cannot imagine buying an electric sports car, since a supercar needs to make noise,” says one well-heeled asset manager in an interview with Barrons. He has a point – while EV hypercars may have drool-worthy spec sheets, feedback has been generally lukewarm when it comes to the driving experience. However, the hybrid Porsche 911 has received universal praise for its smooth powertrain and truly seamless hybridization.

Rimac – besides being a vital source of market research – presents another problem for an EV supercar from BMW. Despite commanding an awesome $2.2 million, the buyer is probably the same person that would buy a $750,000 EV from BMW. Mate’s car makes much closer to 2,000 horsepower and holds tons of records – many of which are unlikely to be broken by anything with a hundreds of horsepower disadvantage. So, other than a precious few collectors, who would an EV supercar from BMW even captivate?

The Case For Petrol

Some, like our intrepid Editor-in-Chief, think BMW needs to focus on performance and do the supercar thing right. Give the M Division a blank slate, draft up a lightweight carbon chassis, and drop in the S68. With 700 horsepower or so on tap and no heavy batteries to lug around, the performance would be extraordinary. Or, vastly superior to anything with a paltry four-cylinder, like the defunct i8 or planned I16. It could have plenty of power, good sound and lightweight construction, which is what most of us want anyway.

Maybe a Hybrid?

While some disagree, I believe a hybrid supercar or hypercar is the only remote possibility for BMW’s hypothetical supercar. First of all, alternative fueling is now a cornerstone of the brand. Their halo car won’t dismiss that – especially when they’ve proven they can integrate the technology well. Remember, there’s quite a legacy of successful hybrid supercars and hypercars out there: Porsche 918 Spyder, Mercedes-AMG ONE, McLaren P1 (and Artura, eventually).

Drawing on those great examples, we see how wonderful things are possible via a focus on lightweight construction. The current flagship M powertrain – the one in the XM and M5 – is a little less than exotic, I’ll admit. But it’s got fantastic power and will still sound great with a resonant (and lightweight? Dare we say, titanium?) exhaust. 750 hybrid horsepower in a car weighing around what the i8 weighed – 3,300 pounds – will work just fine. As long as the price is right, I bet it would sell, too. Oh, there’s also the fact that the P66/3 eight-cylinder turbo engine is already being used in BMW’s motorsport endeavors with hybrid power in the M Hybrid V8.

So Which Camp Will Win?

Sources indicate that there are two camps in Munich today regarding the supercar: EV and ICE. While we might have different ideas on how to go about it, an EV supercar seems like a no-win proposition to us. With the BMW XM largely considered a critical flop – and slow seller at best – BMW M owes us something special. Maybe they’ll finally find their way. The iconic M1 needs a brother…

[Top Image: BMW and “BMW Behind The Scenes” Book]