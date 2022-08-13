With the 2023 BMW X7 market launch happening this month, more and more dealers are receiving the fullsize SUV built in Spartanburg, South Carolina. This xDrive40i has arrived at a showroom in Morristown, NJ and the dealer decided to provide an in-depth video tour of the luxobarge painted in an optional Tanzanite Blue II Metallic color from the Individual catalog. While the X7 LCI kicks off at $77,850 in North America, this one costs $98,975 since it has more than a few options added.

Riding on 21-inch wheels with a two-tone finish, the heavily facelifted model features a blacked-out kidney grille and an assortment of dark accents courtesy of the Shadowline package. The love/hate split headlights with their striking configuration are installed on all X7s with the LCI, and we’ll be seeing more of them on a large SUV later this year when BMW will unveil the production XM.

By being priced at just under $100,000, it’s no wonder this xDrive40i has the M Sport Package for a slightly more aggressive appearance. It has also been configured with the Premium Package, with niceties such as soft-close doors, electric side window shades for the rear doors, and support for gesture controls. The Harman Kardon 16-speaker sound system of the package has been upgraded to a Bowers & Wilkins setup with no fewer than 20 speakers.

Whoever configured the car had good taste as the blue exterior makes a great combination with the optional Individual Tartufo Extended Merino Leather on the inside. Adding the Climate Comfort Package means the X7 gets five-zone automatic climate control and front ventilated seats aside from the usual front and rear heated seats. This fancy interior was ordered with the second-row captain’s chairs for added comfort.

The six-seat 2023 BMW X7 offers a decent amount of legroom even for rearmost passengers, but that hasn’t changed with the mid-cycle update. By far the most important modification on the inside is in the front by switching to the Operating System 8 where the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is joined by a 14.9-inch touchscreen, with both housed in a single piece of curved glass. The latest iDrive tech has trickled down to the 2 Series Coupe and X1 for the 2023MY.

Overall, this X7 has the right spec for someone who doesn’t want to spend six figures but still wishes to get a few of the optional goodies.

Source: BMW of Morristown / YouTube