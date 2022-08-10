Doug DeMuro reviews the BMW M5 CS and compares it to the popular Dodge Challenger Hellcat. The M5 CS scores extremely high in Doug’s own charts that he deems it his duty to call it one of the best four-door cars he’s ever driven. And rightfully so. Motor Trend has also recently praised the BMW M5 CS by placing it ahead of the Mercedes-AMG GT63 S and Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. The BMW M5 CS is a car that proves its worth on either twisty roads or a race track. Its incredible handling dynamics prove it deserves its “CS” badge. Few BMWs in history have ever had the sort of steering precision, front end grip, corner exit grip, chassis balance, weight transfer, and incredibly power that the M5 CS has. On a twisty road, it’s simply incredible.

Fastest Production Series BMW

The BMW M5 CS uses a slightly tuned version of the M5’s familiar twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8, making 627 horsepower and 553 lb-ft. Standard features include the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic and the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system, which also offers a 2WD mode for pure rear-wheel drive. The enhanced performance, compared to the M5 Competition, allows the CS to sprint from 0 – 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.0 seconds, and from 0 – 200 km/h (124 mph) in 10.4 seconds. Top speed is an electronically governed 305 km/h (189 mph).

A series of design changes has enabled BMW M to remove 70 kilograms (230 lbs for U.S. models) in weight over the BMW M5 Competition. The total weight is 1825 kg (DIN) or 1900 kg (EU). The engineers managed to remove a series of standard equipment lowering the weight by 13 kg. There is no trough-load, 4-zone air-condition, driving assist, cd player and comfort access. The ceramic brakes and lightweight wheels save 25 kg. The carbon exterior package removes 7 kg and the interior carbon plus new rear seats shed off 11 kg. Finally they also managed to remove 14 kgs of sound insulation.

Doug’s M5 CS was painted in Frozen Brands Hatch Grey metallic, one of the two exclusive BMW Individual matte paint finishes, along with Frozen Deep Green metallic. Let’s take a look at Doug’s review and below, you can also see our own stint with the BMW M5 CS.