We’re back with another episode of the BMWBLOG Podcast and it’s another crew show, just Horatiu and I discussing what we’ve been up to. Well, mostly what he’s been up to because he’s been doing the fun stuff. I got to test drive a couple of cars but he was in England and Germany driving the coolest cars and having once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

Let’s start with the big one—the BMW M2. Horatiu had the chance to drive the new M2 in Germany a few weeks back but he’s only not allowed to discuss it, following its lifted embargo. So he talks a little bit about the new M2 and what it’s like to actually drive. He seems incredibly optimistic about not only the BMW M2 as it is but also the future models it could bring. Spoiler alert: he says it’s as good as the current-gen BMW M2 CS.

He also had the chance to ride shotgun in the BMW M4 CSL, while at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. That’s something only a very select group of people can say. Not only did he get a ride in the M4 CSL, he rode shotgun while a pro racing driver drove it up the iconic Goodwood Hillclimb. It was the experience of a lifetime and I’m incredibly jealous.

In this episode, after he talks about driving the BMW M2 and riding in the M4 CSL up the hill at Goodwood, I got to talk about driving the BMW 230i. That’s like hearing someone talk about winning $100 million and then saying I found a fiver on the street. Uncool, man. Uncool.

Anyway, the BMW 230i is a good car and it’s probably the most fun 2 Series to drive. It isn’t fast but it’s quick enough and it’s lighter and more balanced than the more powerful, much more expensive BMW M240i. If I were to buy a 2 Series, it’d be the baby one.

Please have a listen to this week’s episode but next week will be even better because we’re going to have a guest, so stay tuned. As always, you can listen to the podcast anywhere you can find podcasts: Apple, Google, Stitcher, and Spotify, among others. Also, you can watch it on YouTube.