BMW M’s 50th birthday tour continues to make its way throughout Europe. It started in Germany, BMW M’s home country, recently went to Italy for the Concorso d’Eleganze Villa d’Este, and then hit up England for the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Now it’s in Poland, celebrating 50 years of the M Division at the Silesia Ring.

The Silesia Ring is the newest race track in Poland, which makes it the perfect place for a photoshoot with BMW M’s hottest new cars. In addition to those new cars, BMW also brought out some classics, which is great to see. Among the classics were the E39 M5, E92 M3 Lime Rock Edition, 1 Series M, and the E63-gen M6. Without trying to tear down modern Bimmers too much, it’s hard to look at some of the classics alongside the current lineup and not pine for the old days.

All of BMW M’s best modern cars were there too, though. The all-new BMW M4 CSL, M3 Touring, and M5 CS were on hand, showing off the best of what M currently has to offer. The latter of which is not only among the best looking modern M cars, it’s probably the best driving one, too. Well, until we drive the M4 CSL, as that might be better.

Some of the M cars on hand were also painted in Individual colors. For instance, there seemed to be a Rosso Corsa red BMW M3 Competition, as well as a Twilight Purple BMW M4 Competition. As I’ve always said, if you’re going to buy a special car, compliment it with a special color. Both of those are great choices that immediately elevate the looks of two very good cars.

There really have been some incredible cars in the last 50 years of BMW M and those from the last two or three decades are some of the best. Here’s to hoping that BMW M can keep it up for another 50. [Photos: @bmwpolska @kinmarcinphoto @dominikkalamusimages]