BMW has built some amazing engines over the years, but even an enthusiast must admit there’ve been quite a few plagued by reliability issues. The S62 is widely regarded as one of the more solid powertrains to come from Bavaria, installed in the E39 M5 and the E52 Z8 roadster. We can see it here in a hoodless sedan built in 2002 with a Sterling Gray paint.

The seemingly impeccable super sedan attended a recent car meet in central Texas where YouTuber E39Source was on location to capture the third-generation M5. During its 20 years of life, the performance saloon has racked up no fewer than 542,500 miles or 873,069 kilometers. This has to be one of the high-mileage M5s out there, not just from the E39 era.

Interestingly, the owner says it still has the original engine, a naturally aspirated 4.9-liter V8 that made just under 400 horsepower and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque back in the day. While the S62 is prone to having issues related to the timing chain guides, this car has the original setup. There’s no word about the engine having problems with the VANOS or rod bearings, which were also common reliability concerns with the S62.

Whoever owns the car has been taking great care of it as it appears to be in mint condition inside and out. Yes, it’s missing the hood, but that’s only because it’s in the shop getting some fixes. The engine bay looks incredibly clean, and we know he’s been changing the oil once every 6,000 miles (almost 9,700 kilometers).

We only catch a glimpse of the interior but the leather and wood look more than decent given the mileage and two decades of use. From the paint and wheels to the dashboard and engine bay, everything looks superbly maintained by someone who knows how to appreciate an automotive gem such as the M5 E39.

Source: E39Source / YouTube