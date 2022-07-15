BMW won’t publicly introduce the production-ready XM until near the end of the year, but the company’s Canadian branch organized a sneak preview. A select group of people were allowed to take a peek and see the “ultimate game changer” hiding under the cover. Their reactions were recorded on camera, but truth be told, we’re being told these people were “BMW associates,” so they were biased.

With the official reveal still some six months away, the 50-second clip doesn’t actually show the 2023 XM in its entirety. We do get to see small details such as the separate daytime running lights peeking through the car cover, the M-specific side mirror caps, and an illuminated X ///M badge on the headrests. The exterior will barely change compared to last year’s Concept XM, with more than 90 percent of the design to be retained.

The first dedicated M car since the M1 will launch by late 2022 with an electrified V8 initially making 644 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (884 Newton-meters) of torque. Later in 2023, a more potent version of the PHEV setup will follow to live up to the promise BMW made with the concept and its colossal 750 hp and 737 lb-ft (1,000 Nm). The hotter one won’t bear the Competition badge, but it’ll be similar in spirit.

At about 2,700 kilograms (just under 6,000 pounds), the XM will be the heaviest vehicle BMW will ever make. We also know it’s going to have the lowest center of gravity among all the other M SUVs, along with rear-wheel steering at up to 2.5 degrees. An air suspension has already been ruled out, while wheels as large as 23 inches are planned.

When the wraps will finally come off, all eyes will be on BMW once again, much like they were earlier this year when the 7 Series G70 / i7 showed its polarizing design. The ultra-edgy SUV should prove to be even more of a love/hate affair and it’ll be interesting to see how many people will fork out the premium over an X5 M Competition.

Source: BMW Canada