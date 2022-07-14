Customers of the brand-new BMW M3 Touring will likely want to make their car a bit special. After all, it’s the first-ever M3 Touring in history, why not make it special? One easy way to do that is to add some M Performance Parts to it, as those come installed from the factory and are worked into the final cost of the car. BMW just released the M Performance Parts that will be available on the M3 Touring and they should make future customers happy.

Exterior

There will be quite a few exterior design add-ons for the BMW M3 Touring, all of which will be made from carbon fiber. Here are all the carbon fiber parts that will be available: front air intake attachment, mirror caps, air breather, rear diffuser, rear winglet, antennae cover, fuel filler car, and what BMW calls “flicks”, which are just little canards on the front bumper. There will also be a front lip spoiler, a rear roof spoiler, and new side skirts, all three of which will of course be carbon fiber.

Interior

Just like with the exterior, the interior will have a bunch of upgraded carbon fiber add-ons. For instance, there will be carbon fiber door sills, open-pore carbon fiber trim, an M Performance Pro steering wheel with an Alcantara rim and carbon inserts, and M Performance seat backrest covers in Alcantara and carbon fiber.

There will also be two other M Performance steering wheels, one Alcantara and one leather, M Performance carbon fiber shift paddles, an Alcantara armrest, an Alcantara kneepad, M Performance floor mats, M Performance LED door projector logos, M Performance locking pins, and an M Performance key pouch. Essentially, if you want your cabin decked out in carbon fiber and Alcantara, M Performance has you covered.

Mechanical

Here are the really juicy bits, though. If you want your BMW M3 Touring to genuinely look, sound, and feel special, these three upgrades will make a real difference. For starters, there will be an upgraded exhaust system. The M Performance exhaust comes with the semi-stacked, central design and a new rear bumper to accommodate it. The new exhaust system and silencer are made from titanium, so it not only improves the sound but it shaves seven kg (15 lbs).

Then there’s the M Performance coilover setup. It’s a mechanically adjustable setup, with height and damper setting adjustments. The ride height can be lowered anywhere from 5-20mm from the stock height. It also helps to reduce body roll and handle sharper, while improving the look.

Lastly, there are the new wheels. M Performance is offering two different staggered wheel options for the M3 Touring. The first is a Style 1000 M cross-spoke wheel design, which comes 21-inch at the back, 20-inch at the front. You can get the Style 1000 M wheels in either Frozen Gold or Jet Black Matte finishes. Then there are the M Performance Style 963 M, with a Y-spoke design, 20-inch at the rear, 19-inch up front. The Style 963 M wheels are only available in Frozen Gunmetal Gray.

With any combination of these parts, you can drastically upgrade the look, feel and sound of your BMW M3 Touring so that it stands out from the others. There’s never been an M3 Touring before and there may never be another one again. So buyers might as well make their cars extra special.