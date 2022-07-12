The recently unveiled 2022 BMW X1 is getting ready for its market introduction. Local BMW branches are currently hosting launch events where customers, media and VIPs have a chance to explore the new X1 and iX1. The latest event hails from Greece where BMW introduced to the crowd a Frozen Pure Grey X1 featuring the M Sport Package. In conjunction with the matte finish in Frozen Pure Grey, this U11 BMW X1 comes with the M high-gloss Extended Shadow line which adds some black accents to the exterior paint.

BMW Greece picked the X1 xDrive23i as the introductory model. The mini crossover is powered by a four-cylinder 2.0 liter gasoline unit. The engine is rated at 204 hp and 320 Nm (235 lb-ft). It completes the sprint in 7.1 seconds and maxes out at 145 mph (233 km/h). Its equivalent in the United States would be the BMW X1 xDrive28i, making 241 hp between 4,500-6,500 rpm, and 295 lb-ft of torque. In both models, the engine is mated exclusively to a new 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT).

Upgrading from the standard 17-inch wheels to a bigger 18-inch set costs €1,800. Alternatively, you can go even larger with 19-inch alloys and even 20-inch wheels – a first for the X1. In these photos from Greece, we also see the 20-inch M light-alloy wheels in the BMW Individual 869i bicolor design painted in Frozen Midnight Grey.

BMW will have the new compact crossover on sale in Europe from October with a choice of two gasoline and diesel engines. These will eventually be joined by a pair of plug-in hybrid versions and an extra two mild-hybrid powertrains currently in development. Of course, the electric iX1 is also coming, while the range will be topped by a first-ever M Performance model, dubbed X1 M35i.

Customers get to pick from xLine and M Sport models, along with two solid colors and ten metallic body paints, and even a frozen Individual hue making its debut on the X1. [Photos: BMW Greece]