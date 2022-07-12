The recently unveiled 2022 BMW X1 is getting ready for its market introduction. Local BMW branches are currently hosting launch events where customers, media and VIPs have a chance to explore the new X1 and iX1. The latest event hails from Greece where BMW introduced to the crowd a Frozen Pure Grey X1 featuring the M Sport Package. In conjunction with the matte finish in Frozen Pure Grey, this U11 BMW X1 comes with the M high-gloss Extended Shadow line which adds some black accents to the exterior paint.

bmw x1 2022 greece 04 830x516

BMW Greece picked the X1 xDrive23i as the introductory model. The mini crossover is powered by a four-cylinder 2.0 liter gasoline unit. The engine is rated at 204 hp and 320 Nm (235 lb-ft). It completes the sprint in 7.1 seconds and maxes out at 145 mph (233 km/h). Its equivalent in the United States would be the BMW X1 xDrive28i, making 241 hp between 4,500-6,500 rpm, and 295 lb-ft of torque. In both models, the engine is mated exclusively to a new 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT).

bmw x1 2022 greece 05 830x553

Upgrading from the standard 17-inch wheels to a bigger 18-inch set costs €1,800. Alternatively, you can go even larger with 19-inch alloys and even 20-inch wheels – a first for the X1. In these photos from Greece, we also see the 20-inch M light-alloy wheels in the BMW Individual 869i bicolor design painted in Frozen Midnight Grey.

BMW will have the new compact crossover on sale in Europe from October with a choice of two gasoline and diesel engines. These will eventually be joined by a pair of plug-in hybrid versions and an extra two mild-hybrid powertrains currently in development. Of course, the electric iX1 is also coming, while the range will be topped by a first-ever M Performance model, dubbed X1 M35i.

Customers get to pick from xLine and M Sport models, along with two solid colors and ten metallic body paints, and even a frozen Individual hue making its debut on the X1. [Photos: BMW Greece]