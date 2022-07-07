You’ve certainly heard me ramble on about BMW’s Individual colors for years now and it isn’t going to stop anytime soon. I’m a big believer in cool colors for cool cars. If you’re going to get a cool, expensive car, get it in a cool, expensive color. Life is too short to buy gray cars. So recently I’ve been testing some of BMW’s M cars with cool Individual colors, to see what they’re like to live with and the latest car/color I tested was a BMW M5 Competition in BMW’s Individual Brass color.

I won’t lie to you, Brass isn’t really my cup of tea and I usually like bronzy, brownish cars. But BMW’s Individual Brass has some odd brown and green hues that, in certain lights, look like they could fill a baby’s diaper. In some lights, it has a very cool, well, brass look that I really enjoyed during my week. But, for the most part, it was kinda funky.

However, I will say, despite its funkiness, I was happy to see the M5 in Brass than white, black, or gray. Monochromatic colors are so overused, especially on normal-ish looking sedans from BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi. The BMW M5 is a simple, handsome, and sophisticated looking car but giving it an interesting color elevates it into something truly special.

As for the BMW M5 Competition itself, it’s aged quite well. It has more natural, well-weighted steering than almost all new BMWs (even though it’s completely devoid of feel), and its suspension tuning is quite good. Although, it does lack the drama, excitement, and life of many other cars in its class. For instance, I’d have a hard time choosing the M5 Comp over the AMG E63 S, due to the sheer theater of the latter and the lack of theater in the former. That said, as a comfortable but shockingly fast executive sedan, the BMW M5 Competition is hard to beat. Just make sure to get it in an Individual color.