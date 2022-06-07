Well, that was quick. It was exactly a week ago when BMW unveiled the third-generation X1 and now the compact crossover has already arrived at a dealership. A walkaround video shot in Italy at Autotorino shows the xDrive23i model in an expensive specification judging by the Individual Storm Bay metallic paint. Another telltale sign we’re dealing with a pricy version is the 20-inch wheel set, the largest ever fitted by BMW to its entry-level crossover.

A quick look inside shows the X1 U11 with its optional large sunroof, black leather upholstery, and the Harman Kardon sound system. You’re looking at an xDrive23i that easily costs €60,000, which is a lot of dough for what is still BMW’s base crossover in an X lineup that goes all the way up to 7, plus the upcoming XM.

Of course, the new model is far more sophisticated than the ones before it and packs technology we usually associate with vehicles from at least a segment above. We don’t have to tell you how important the X1 is for BMW since it has always been a cash cow and this Mk3 needs to continue the success of its predecessors.

It’ll be interesting to see whether there’s going to be a long-wheelbase derivative this time around. The X1 Li came out back in April 2016 as a model built in China exclusively for the local market with more rear legroom after extending the distance between the axles. The regular 2023 X1 already looks all grown up, now with an overall length of exactly 4.5 meters (177.2 inches).

BMW has already presented the X1 with a multitude of gasoline, diesel, and plug-in hybrid powertrains, but the most exciting flavor is yet to come. Needless to say, we’re talking about the M Performance version set to have around 300 horsepower and quad exhaust tips for the M35i.

Source: Motor.TV / YouTube