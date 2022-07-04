Playing it safe with a car’s styling has generally been criticized by enthusiasts as people tend to prefer more significant changes from one generation to another. However, that might not be the case with BMW as its latest design language has generated quite a stir among traditionalists. Those people should be happy to see the new 5 Series won’t stray away too far from the familiar formula.

Codenamed G60, the eighth-generation model is featured in a lengthy spy video depicting several prototypes running around the Nürburgring. Despite the full camouflage attire and the provisional lights at both the front and rear, it’s fairly easy to see the 5 Series Sedan will pay it safe in terms of design. It’s not getting an oversized kidney grille, nor will it have split headlights.

Some of the test vehicles represent the first-ever i5, a purely electric variant that will be out next year together with the ICE-powered versions. Regardless of the drivetrain, all flavors will be underpinned by the CLAR platform and are going to feature a nearly identical design. It’s the same strategy used by BMW for the new 7 Series / i7 as well as the 3 Sedan LCI / China-only i3. Some of the SUVs follow a similar recipe considering the X1 / iX1 and X3 / iX3 pairs also look largely the same.

Seemingly hiding a sharper design and flush door handles under that camouflage, the 2023 BMW 5 Series is expected to usher in an M Performance version with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. If a recent report is to be trusted, the M560e will combine the B58 inline-six engine with an electric motor to churn 565 horsepower. A lesser 550ex hybrid is rumored to be in the works as well, with 480 hp on tap.

On the EV side, the yet-to-be-confirmed rear-wheel-drive i5 eDrive40 and xDrive40 could be topped by an i5 M50, but the most potent of them all will still have a combustion engine. We’re talking about the new M5, which BMW has already confirmed it’ll be of the PHEV variety with a twin-turbo V8 engine and an e-motor. How much power will it make? It’s hard to say, but the production-ready XM will initially have 650 hp, with a more potent derivative planned for later in 2023.

It is believed G60 production will start in about a year from now, so don’t hold your breath for an official reveal in the near future. Our money is on an early 2023 debut, with the G61 Touring to follow roughly a year later. As you might have heard already, the M5 Touring is supposedly coming back and might even make it to the United States, unlike its smaller brother.

Source: Motor.TV / YouTube