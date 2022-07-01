BMW only made 19 art cars, but this isn’t one of them. What we’re dealing with here is a custom build based on an original 3 Series that isn’t so original anymore… The main idea behind this E21-based project was to create a replica of a Group 5 race car. Right from the get-go, let’s be brutally honest and admit this wild contraption isn’t for everyone, but we can all appreciate the work and dedication that was invested in the project.

Technically, this isn’t even an E21 per se. It has a custom-built chassis paired with the running gear from an E39 5 Series, specifically a 540i with a six-speed manual. The bonkers machine rides extremely low to the ground courtesy of an air suspension developed by Airlift for the E39. Retro-flavored Rotiform wheels with a mesh design and a center lock configuration were installed for that race car vibe. Of course, the colorful livery is an homage to BMW’s own collection of art cars.

The body kit takes inspiration from the Group 5-spec E21 race car with its crazy aero package likely visible from the moon. The only thing bigger than the prominent front spoiler lip is the wing at the back, while the fender flares lend the two-door sports sedan a muscular side profile. Much like the real deal, the Group 5 tribute has received a side exhaust.

This right-hand-drive build has a completely stripped-out interior with two bucket seats and not much else. It’s been fitted with a full roll cage and a racing harness, along with braking ducts behind the seats. Only the windscreen is actually made from glass as all the others are made from polycarbonate to shave off weight. Everything you see is functional, including the side intercoolers, fire extinguisher pull, and the battery kill switch.

The extravagant E21 made an appearance during the PLAYERS CLASSIC event held last month at the Goodwood Motor Circuit.

Source: CAS TV / YouTube