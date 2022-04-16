If you’re in the “they don’t make them like they used to” crowd, you are thoroughly going to enjoy this video. It’s an old BMW, but one that looks as though it just rolled off the assembly line. What we’re dealing it with here is a 5 Series Sedan from 2000, painted in a lovely shade of Oxford Green. To be more exact, it’s an E39 in the 528i specification.

For a car built when yours truly was still in junior high, the midsize luxury sedan didn’t look half bad at a first glance. However, a closer inspection of the body reveals the paint needed some serious pampering from a professional detailer. After all, it’s a 22-year-old E39 that has racked up 365,000 miles (587,410 kilometers). Thankfully, Aidan Templin came to its rescue and revived the classy saloon’s exterior.

The BMW 5 Series E39 Now Looks Minty Fresh

Restoring the body finish closer to its original condition was a time-consuming process given the sheer number of scratches. It was well worth the effort as the result is a time capsule reminding us of the days when BMW designs were well-regarded. From the fuel filler cap to the exterior trim pieces, the automotive detailer left no stone unturned.

Aside from the car itself, the 17-inch BBS RC090 wheels also got the attention they rightfully deserved. The E39 would’ve looked peculiar with its mint body on slightly damaged alloys. Watching as the wheels get a second lease of life is more therapeutic than seeing the car being revitalized. Prior to being detailed, the Oxford Green 5er with a tan interior underwent in-depth maintenance that took about 40 hours.

It must be one of the cleanest E39s out there, especially among the surviving examples that have racked up well over 300,000 miles. As for the overall design, one would argue this era of the 5 Series will never get old.

Source: Aidan Templin / YouTube