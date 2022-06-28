The 3 Series G20 Sedan and G21 Touring recently went through a mild LCI less than four years since the current models hit the market. Traditionally, that would mean the next-generation model is earmarked for a release around the middle of the decade, but that’s not going to be the case. In case you haven’t heard, the 3er will have an unusually long life cycle that could possibly extend into 2027.

It means the German luxury marque has plenty of time to give the 3 Series lineup another update during this generation. Reputable BMW insider ynguldyn from the Bimmer Post forums has it on good authority a “mild cosmetic refresh” will be implemented on cars built from July 2024. Around the same time, US-spec vehicles will have their engines tweaked to meet stringent emissions regulations. It’s unclear how horsepower and torque will be affected, but the same source claims we’ll learn about the outputs at some point in 2023.

Over in Europe (the EU to be specific), BMW will make its diesel engines cleaner to comply with the upcoming Euro 7 regulations. It is believed all the 3er cars made from March 2025 will utilize the less harmful oil-burners. There’s still no electric version planned for this generation, save for the China-only i3 eDrive35L sedan. A dedicated EV riding on the Neue Klasse platform will arrive in roughly three years’ time.

BMW will allegedly cease production of the 3 Series G20 in July 2027, followed by the G21 Touring in October of the same year. The M3 G80 is believed to retire from the assembly line in June 2027, with the M3 Touring G81 to bow out in October.

Meanwhile, 2023 sees the introduction of the M3 CS, with production reportedly starting in March. It’s rumored to get a heavy dose of standard carbon fiber, along with xDrive, M-specific headlights, and an automatic transmission. The turbocharged inline-six engine will apparently be dialed to 540 horsepower or an extra 30 hp over the M3 Competition and 10 hp less than the M4 CSL.

Source: Bimmer Post