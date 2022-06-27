Arguably one of the most beautiful cars BMW ever made, the 507 Roadster is also one of the company’s rarest models since only 252 were produced. One of the vehicles has spent the better part of its life locked up in a garage in Philadelphia. It hasn’t seen the light of day since 1979, but will take a trip to Newport, Rhode Island for Bonhams’ The Audrain Concours Auction on September 30. Images of the actual car can be found at the source link below.

The 1957 BMW 507 Series II Roadster hasn’t been driven in 43 years and comes fitted with Rudge wheels and the optional hardtop. It carries the chassis number 70059 and was originally delivered to a customer in Caracas, Venezuela. Later on, it changed hands and was purchased by someone from Montreal, Canada. The late father of the seller bought it in 1979 and decided to preserve it.

The 507 Roadster was fired up from time to time, and although largely original, it was resprayed in Pontiac Bright Blue Metallic during the 1970s. It retains the leather upholstery it had from the factory, albeit with visible signs of wear. Bonhams isn’t disclosing the vehicle’s mileage but it does say the car will be sold without a reserve.

According to the auction house, it could fetch anywhere between $1.8 to $2.2 million once the hammer will drop in roughly three months from now. It’s safe to say collectors will be all over it given the 507 Roadster’s rarity and the good condition of this example. The aforementioned Rudge wheels and hardtop bolster its appeal even further, so we’re expecting a fierce auction battle for this gorgeous gem.

Back in July 2018, the very same auction house sold a 507 Roadster for the princely sum of £3,809,500. It belonged to John Surtees CBE and had the optional hardtop as well. Speaking of celebrities, Elvis Presley had one and the BMW Group Classic meticulously restored it several years ago.

Source: Bonhams