The 2022 BMW International Open is in full swing, and while visitors can check out the i7 in person, one golfer could drive it home. Indeed, this year’s Hole-in-One Award is a shiny new electric version of the 7 Series G70. Although some rival brands will disagree with this statement, it’s touted as being the “first thoroughbred luxury saloon with 100% electric drive in the world.”

The first ace on the 17th hole will be rewarded with the 2023 i7 xDrive60 ahead of the model’s global launch scheduled for November. Built in Dingolfing, the BMW Group’s flagship EV could be the ninth car to be earned by winning the Hole-in-One Award:

BMW 325i Cabrio in 1991 – Jay Townsend (USA)

BMW Z8 in 2001 – Raphaël Jacquelin (FRA)

BMW 535i in 2010 – Jean-François Lucquin (FRA)

BMW 640i Gran Coupe in 2012 – Andrew Marshall (ENG)

BMW i8 in 2014 – James Heath (ENG)

BMW M760Li xDrive in 2016 – Richie Ramsay (SCO)

BMW i8 Roadster in 2018 – Aaron Rai (ENG)

BMW M8 Competition Coupe in 2019 – Gaganjeet Bhullar (IND)

If we’re talking about the car’s value, this year’s Hole-in-One Award is quite substantial as the i7 kicks off at €135,900 at home in Germany where the BMW International Open is held. The event has a 33-year history and the ongoing edition features a dedicated showroom for the electric luxury sedan.

Upon launch, the xDrive60 will be the only version available of the i7. Come 2023, BMW will diversify the lineup with the addition of a more potent i7 M70 featuring 660 hp. At the other end of the spectrum, logic tells us more affordable versions will follow, possibly with rear-wheel drive and a single electric motor.

BMW will bolster its EV portfolio even further next year with the launch of the first-ever i5 sedan. It’s worth mentioning there’s also an i3 sedan, but the model is built and sold only in China.

Source: BMW