The BMW M4 CSL has been getting the lion’s share of BMW’s media attention and for good reason–it’s the return of the iconic nameplate. However, there’s actually been a car I’ve been looking forward to even more, one that’s seemingly been forgotten amidst the M4 CSL’s hype, and it’s just been seen doing some testing at the Nürburgring, ahead of its reveal–the BMW M3 CS.

I’m actually more excited about the M3 CS than the M4 CSL, for a few reasons. The first reason is that I like the way the M3 looks better and I think the CS will look a bit less absurd than the M4 CSL. Another reason is that it will be a bit more usable, a bit more realistic to own. The CSL is cool and all but it’s a bit too hardcore. BMW’s recent CS models have been the sweet-spot for harder-edged performance that’s still usable everyday. Plus, the M3 is a sedan, with four doors.

In these new spy photos, the M3 CS looks like an M3 version of the M4 CSL, with a ducktail spoiler and a more aggressive front bumper. However, I’m hoping that it ditches the gaudy graphics of the M4 CSL, as those are heinous.

Another reason I’m more excited about the M3 CS than the M4 CSL is perhaps a dumb lizard-brain one. It’s because I’ve recently driven two CS models–the M2 CS and M5 CS– and my caveman brain is connecting their brilliance to the upcoming M3 CS. Maybe that ends up happening, too. It’s not as if the M Division forgot how it made those two epic machines and can’t apply that genius to he M3. Plus, I’d argue the M3 CS could be even better, as it starts off with a better base car than either.

I’m also super curious as to why BMW keeps camouflaging the rear windows on M3 CS test mules. What is the M Division hiding back there? We spoke about this before and I feel like it might be hiding kick-ass rear seats, as seen on the M5 CS, which would be awesome. But it’s far too early to tell. Another thought might be that they’re some sort of lightweight, Perspex-style rear windows but that’s doubtful.

BMW hasn’t released any hints at power or performance but expect the same twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six as every other M3/M4 but with power somewhere in between the M3 Competition and M4 CSL. Around 525 horsepower, perhaps? We’ll see soon enough.

