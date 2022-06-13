So far, no one outside of BMW has driven or even seen the production-ready G87 BMW M2. However, BMW M did let some members of the media drive some pre-production versions in Germany and Horatiu was on hand to check it out and take it for a spin on track. While there, he had the chance to talk to Dirk Hacker, BMW M’s Head of Engineering, about the M2 and its specs.

The G87 BMW M2 is obviously based on this new generation of 2 Series. However, it seems to have more parts in common with the BMW M3 and M4 than it does with the M240i. Obviously, it all starts with the engine, which is a detuned version of the M3/M4’s S58 engine, a 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged inline-six. It will make 450 horsepower in the BMW M2 and, interestingly, that power will remain the same for both the manual and automatic transmissions, unlike the M3 and M4 which make more power with automatics.

Helping the BMW M2 stop will be the same steel brakes as the BMW M3 and M4, though the carbon ceramic option from those cars will not be available on the M2. Additionally, the M2 will borrow its bigger siblings’ brake-by-wire system, which allows the drive to fine-tune the brake pedal feel with different settings in the iDrive menu.

Speaking of fine-tuning, the G87 BMW M2 will also come with adaptive dampers from the start. Both the original BMW M2 and the M2 Competition lacked adaptive dampers. The M2 CS was the first M2 to get such tech but this new M2 will get adaptive dampers as-standard. Furthermore, BMW M decided to create a larger gulf between its damper settings, so comfort and sport are far further apart in terms of feel.

This new BMW M2 is shaping up to be the best M car in the brand’s lineup. The BMW M3 and M4 are absolute monsters, like Bavarian GT-Rs, and that’s awesome but it does mean that they lack a bit of feel and feedback. However, the M2, with its shorter wheelbase and more tail-happy antics, has more character and we can’t wait to properly test it.