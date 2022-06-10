BMW of North America reveals the pricing for their 2023 BMW Models. As expected, most, if not all, BMW models received a price increase for 2023. The price increases vary from as little as $150 in the case of the M340i / M340i xDrive to a whopping $4,200 for the M5. The X6 M also commands a premium compared to the previous model year since the 2023 version is going to set you back $4,100 more than before.

Even the new BMW i4 and iX gets a price bump for 2023. The BMW i4 M50 will now cost $67,300, an increase of $1,400, while the i4 eDrive40 goes up $500 to $55,900. The bespoke BMW iX crossover will sell for $84,100 (+$900). Even the BMW M3 goes up in price an now starts at $72,800 (+$2,700) for the rear-wheel drive version and $76,700 (+$3,700) for the Competition variant. Of course, the M4 gets the same price increase with the top model M4 Competition xDrive is now listed at $82,700.

If you’re in the market for an M550i we have some bad news as that one too sees its price tag inflated for 2023 by $3,100. The ALPINA B8 is all of the sudden an eye-watering $5,000 more expensive than before while the M8 has had its price increased by $4,200. Certain options are also pricier than they were during the 2022MY. The front and rear heated seats (4HA option code) cost an extra $150 and the emergency spare wheel is a full $100 more than before. Various metallic paints and leather upholsteries will also cost you more, as will the heated armrests / steering wheel (4HB). The BMW M 50 Years Emblem is another interesting option for some models, including the i4 M50.

The most expensive BMW model sold in the United States is the ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe – $144,900. The BMW M8 Convertible sits right below that at $143,799. The full pricing list can be found below.

MSRP Pricing – Does not include $995 Destination

Model2023 MSRPChangeStart of Production
i4 eDrive40$55,900+$5007/2022
i4 M50$67,300+$1,4007/2022
iX xDrive50$84,100+$9007/2022
i7 xDrive60$119,3007/2022
228i sDrive Gran Coupe$36,600+$9007/2022
228 xDrive Gran Coupe$38,600+$9007/2022
M235i xDrive Gran Coupe$46,400+$9007/2022
230i Coupe$37,400+$1,0507/2022
Model2023 MSRPChangeStart of Production
230i xDrive Coupe$39,400+$1,0507/2022
M240i Coupe$47,900+$1,3507/2022
M240i xDrive Coupe$49,900+$1,3507/2022
330i Sedan$42,300+$8507/2022
330i xDrive Sedan$44,300+$8507/2022
330e Sedan$43,300+$3507/2022
330e xDrive Sedan$45,300+$3507/2022
M340i Sedan$54,850+$1507/2022
M340i xDrive Sedan$56,850+$1507/2022
M3 Sedan$72,800+$2,7007/2022
M3 Competition Sedan$76,700+$3,7007/2022
M3 Competition Sedan xDrive$80,800+$3,7007/2022
430i Coupe$47,400+$1,6007/2022
430i xDrive Coupe$49,400+$1,6007/2022
M440i Coupe$58,250+$1,5507/2022
M440i xDrive Coupe$60,250+$1,5507/2022
M4 Coupe$74,700+$2,7007/2022
M4 Competition Coupe$78,600+$3,7007/2022
M4 Competition Coupe xDrive$82,700+$3,7007/2022
M4 CSL$139,9007/2022
430i Gran Coupe$45,900+$7007/2022
M440i Gran Coupe$57,450+$1,2507/2022
M440i xDrive Gran Coupe$59,450+$1,2507/2022
430i Convertible$55,500+$2,2007/2022
430i xDrive Convertible$57,500+$2,2007/2022
M440i Convertible$66,250+$2,0507/2022
M440i xDrive Convertible$68,250+$2,0507/2022
M4 Competition Convertible xDrive$89,700+$3,2007/2022
Model2023 MSRPChangeStart of Production
530i Sedan$54,800+$6007/2022
530i xDrive Sedan$57,100+$6007/2022
530e Sedan$56,400+$8507/2022
530e xDrive Sedan$58,700+$8507/2022
540i Sedan$61,600+$1,6507/2022
540i xDrive Sedan$63,900+$1,6507/2022
M550i xDrive Sedan$79,900+$3,1007/2022
M5 Sedan$107,900+$4,2007/2022
740i$93,3007/2022
760i xDrive$113,6007/2022
X1 xDrive28i (U11)$38,6007/2022
X2 sDrive28i$36,6003/2022
X2 xDrive28i$38,6003/2022
X3 sDrive30i$45,400+$1,7008/2022
X3 xDrive30i$47,400+$1,7008/2022
X3 M40i$59,950+$2,1508/2022
X3 M$72,900+$2,8009/2022
X4 xDrive30i$53,400+$1,6008/2022
X4 M40i$64,650+$2,2508/2022
X4 M$76,400+$2,8009/2022
X5 sDrive40i$61,600+$1,0008/2022
X5 xDrive40i$63,900+$1,0008/2022
X5 xDrive45e$65,700+$2,0008/2022
X5 M50i$85,400+$2,6008/2022
X5 M$108,900+$2,8008/2022
Model2023 MSRPChangeStart of Production
X6 xDrive40i$70,100+$2,7508/2022
X6 M50i$89,100+$2,8508/2022
X6 M$113,700+$4,1008/2022
X7 xDrive40i$77,850+$2,9508/2022
X7 M60i$103,1008/2022
ALPINA XB7TBDTBDTBD

Mid-Model Year 2023 Price Changes

ModelInitial 2023 MSRPNew 2023 MSRPChange
430i xDrive Gran Coupe$47,200$47,900+$200
840i Coupe$85,000$87,500+$2,500
840i xDrive Coupe$87,900$90,400+$2,500
M850i xDrive Coupe$99,900$102,500+$2,600
M8 Coupe$130,000$134,100+$4,100
840i Convertible$94,400$97,100+$2,700
840i xDrive Convertible$97,300$100,000+$2,700
M850i xDrive Convertible$109,400$112,500+$2,700
M8 Convertible$139,500$143,700+$4,200
840i Gran Coupe$85,000$87,500+$2,500
840i xDrive Gran Coupe$87,900$90,400+$2,500
M850i xDrive Gran Coupe$99,900$102,500+$2,600
M8 Gran Coupe$130,000$134,100+$4,100
ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe$139,900$144,900+$5,000
iX M60$105,100$108,900+$3,800
Z4 sDrive30i$49,900$51,500+$1,600
Z4 M40i$63,700$65,300+$1,600