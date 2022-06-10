BMW of North America reveals the pricing for their 2023 BMW Models. As expected, most, if not all, BMW models received a price increase for 2023. The price increases vary from as little as $150 in the case of the M340i / M340i xDrive to a whopping $4,200 for the M5. The X6 M also commands a premium compared to the previous model year since the 2023 version is going to set you back $4,100 more than before.

Even the new BMW i4 and iX gets a price bump for 2023. The BMW i4 M50 will now cost $67,300, an increase of $1,400, while the i4 eDrive40 goes up $500 to $55,900. The bespoke BMW iX crossover will sell for $84,100 (+$900). Even the BMW M3 goes up in price an now starts at $72,800 (+$2,700) for the rear-wheel drive version and $76,700 (+$3,700) for the Competition variant. Of course, the M4 gets the same price increase with the top model M4 Competition xDrive is now listed at $82,700.

If you’re in the market for an M550i we have some bad news as that one too sees its price tag inflated for 2023 by $3,100. The ALPINA B8 is all of the sudden an eye-watering $5,000 more expensive than before while the M8 has had its price increased by $4,200. Certain options are also pricier than they were during the 2022MY. The front and rear heated seats (4HA option code) cost an extra $150 and the emergency spare wheel is a full $100 more than before. Various metallic paints and leather upholsteries will also cost you more, as will the heated armrests / steering wheel (4HB). The BMW M 50 Years Emblem is another interesting option for some models, including the i4 M50.

The most expensive BMW model sold in the United States is the ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe – $144,900. The BMW M8 Convertible sits right below that at $143,799. The full pricing list can be found below.

MSRP Pricing – Does not include $995 Destination

Model 2023 MSRP Change Start of Production i4 eDrive40 $55,900 +$500 7/2022 i4 M50 $67,300 +$1,400 7/2022 iX xDrive50 $84,100 +$900 7/2022 i7 xDrive60 $119,300 — 7/2022 228i sDrive Gran Coupe $36,600 +$900 7/2022 228 xDrive Gran Coupe $38,600 +$900 7/2022 M235i xDrive Gran Coupe $46,400 +$900 7/2022 230i Coupe $37,400 +$1,050 7/2022 Model 2023 MSRP Change Start of Production 230i xDrive Coupe $39,400 +$1,050 7/2022 M240i Coupe $47,900 +$1,350 7/2022 M240i xDrive Coupe $49,900 +$1,350 7/2022 330i Sedan $42,300 +$850 7/2022 330i xDrive Sedan $44,300 +$850 7/2022 330e Sedan $43,300 +$350 7/2022 330e xDrive Sedan $45,300 +$350 7/2022 M340i Sedan $54,850 +$150 7/2022 M340i xDrive Sedan $56,850 +$150 7/2022 M3 Sedan $72,800 +$2,700 7/2022 M3 Competition Sedan $76,700 +$3,700 7/2022 M3 Competition Sedan xDrive $80,800 +$3,700 7/2022 430i Coupe $47,400 +$1,600 7/2022 430i xDrive Coupe $49,400 +$1,600 7/2022 M440i Coupe $58,250 +$1,550 7/2022 M440i xDrive Coupe $60,250 +$1,550 7/2022 M4 Coupe $74,700 +$2,700 7/2022 M4 Competition Coupe $78,600 +$3,700 7/2022 M4 Competition Coupe xDrive $82,700 +$3,700 7/2022 M4 CSL $139,900 — 7/2022 430i Gran Coupe $45,900 +$700 7/2022 M440i Gran Coupe $57,450 +$1,250 7/2022 M440i xDrive Gran Coupe $59,450 +$1,250 7/2022 430i Convertible $55,500 +$2,200 7/2022 430i xDrive Convertible $57,500 +$2,200 7/2022 M440i Convertible $66,250 +$2,050 7/2022 M440i xDrive Convertible $68,250 +$2,050 7/2022 M4 Competition Convertible xDrive $89,700 +$3,200 7/2022 Model 2023 MSRP Change Start of Production 530i Sedan $54,800 +$600 7/2022 530i xDrive Sedan $57,100 +$600 7/2022 530e Sedan $56,400 +$850 7/2022 530e xDrive Sedan $58,700 +$850 7/2022 540i Sedan $61,600 +$1,650 7/2022 540i xDrive Sedan $63,900 +$1,650 7/2022 M550i xDrive Sedan $79,900 +$3,100 7/2022 M5 Sedan $107,900 +$4,200 7/2022 740i $93,300 — 7/2022 760i xDrive $113,600 — 7/2022 X1 xDrive28i (U11) $38,600 — 7/2022 X2 sDrive28i $36,600 — 3/2022 X2 xDrive28i $38,600 — 3/2022 X3 sDrive30i $45,400 +$1,700 8/2022 X3 xDrive30i $47,400 +$1,700 8/2022 X3 M40i $59,950 +$2,150 8/2022 X3 M $72,900 +$2,800 9/2022 X4 xDrive30i $53,400 +$1,600 8/2022 X4 M40i $64,650 +$2,250 8/2022 X4 M $76,400 +$2,800 9/2022 X5 sDrive40i $61,600 +$1,000 8/2022 X5 xDrive40i $63,900 +$1,000 8/2022 X5 xDrive45e $65,700 +$2,000 8/2022 X5 M50i $85,400 +$2,600 8/2022 X5 M $108,900 +$2,800 8/2022 Model 2023 MSRP Change Start of Production X6 xDrive40i $70,100 +$2,750 8/2022 X6 M50i $89,100 +$2,850 8/2022 X6 M $113,700 +$4,100 8/2022 X7 xDrive40i $77,850 +$2,950 8/2022 X7 M60i $103,100 — 8/2022 ALPINA XB7 TBD TBD TBD

Mid-Model Year 2023 Price Changes