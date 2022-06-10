BMW of North America reveals the pricing for their 2023 BMW Models. As expected, most, if not all, BMW models received a price increase for 2023. The price increases vary from as little as $150 in the case of the M340i / M340i xDrive to a whopping $4,200 for the M5. The X6 M also commands a premium compared to the previous model year since the 2023 version is going to set you back $4,100 more than before.
Even the new BMW i4 and iX gets a price bump for 2023. The BMW i4 M50 will now cost $67,300, an increase of $1,400, while the i4 eDrive40 goes up $500 to $55,900. The bespoke BMW iX crossover will sell for $84,100 (+$900). Even the BMW M3 goes up in price an now starts at $72,800 (+$2,700) for the rear-wheel drive version and $76,700 (+$3,700) for the Competition variant. Of course, the M4 gets the same price increase with the top model M4 Competition xDrive is now listed at $82,700.
If you’re in the market for an M550i we have some bad news as that one too sees its price tag inflated for 2023 by $3,100. The ALPINA B8 is all of the sudden an eye-watering $5,000 more expensive than before while the M8 has had its price increased by $4,200. Certain options are also pricier than they were during the 2022MY. The front and rear heated seats (4HA option code) cost an extra $150 and the emergency spare wheel is a full $100 more than before. Various metallic paints and leather upholsteries will also cost you more, as will the heated armrests / steering wheel (4HB). The BMW M 50 Years Emblem is another interesting option for some models, including the i4 M50.
The most expensive BMW model sold in the United States is the ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe – $144,900. The BMW M8 Convertible sits right below that at $143,799. The full pricing list can be found below.
MSRP Pricing – Does not include $995 Destination
|Model
|2023 MSRP
|Change
|Start of Production
|i4 eDrive40
|$55,900
|+$500
|7/2022
|i4 M50
|$67,300
|+$1,400
|7/2022
|iX xDrive50
|$84,100
|+$900
|7/2022
|i7 xDrive60
|$119,300
|—
|7/2022
|228i sDrive Gran Coupe
|$36,600
|+$900
|7/2022
|228 xDrive Gran Coupe
|$38,600
|+$900
|7/2022
|M235i xDrive Gran Coupe
|$46,400
|+$900
|7/2022
|230i Coupe
|$37,400
|+$1,050
|7/2022
|Model
|2023 MSRP
|Change
|Start of Production
|230i xDrive Coupe
|$39,400
|+$1,050
|7/2022
|M240i Coupe
|$47,900
|+$1,350
|7/2022
|M240i xDrive Coupe
|$49,900
|+$1,350
|7/2022
|330i Sedan
|$42,300
|+$850
|7/2022
|330i xDrive Sedan
|$44,300
|+$850
|7/2022
|330e Sedan
|$43,300
|+$350
|7/2022
|330e xDrive Sedan
|$45,300
|+$350
|7/2022
|M340i Sedan
|$54,850
|+$150
|7/2022
|M340i xDrive Sedan
|$56,850
|+$150
|7/2022
|M3 Sedan
|$72,800
|+$2,700
|7/2022
|M3 Competition Sedan
|$76,700
|+$3,700
|7/2022
|M3 Competition Sedan xDrive
|$80,800
|+$3,700
|7/2022
|430i Coupe
|$47,400
|+$1,600
|7/2022
|430i xDrive Coupe
|$49,400
|+$1,600
|7/2022
|M440i Coupe
|$58,250
|+$1,550
|7/2022
|M440i xDrive Coupe
|$60,250
|+$1,550
|7/2022
|M4 Coupe
|$74,700
|+$2,700
|7/2022
|M4 Competition Coupe
|$78,600
|+$3,700
|7/2022
|M4 Competition Coupe xDrive
|$82,700
|+$3,700
|7/2022
|M4 CSL
|$139,900
|—
|7/2022
|430i Gran Coupe
|$45,900
|+$700
|7/2022
|M440i Gran Coupe
|$57,450
|+$1,250
|7/2022
|M440i xDrive Gran Coupe
|$59,450
|+$1,250
|7/2022
|430i Convertible
|$55,500
|+$2,200
|7/2022
|430i xDrive Convertible
|$57,500
|+$2,200
|7/2022
|M440i Convertible
|$66,250
|+$2,050
|7/2022
|M440i xDrive Convertible
|$68,250
|+$2,050
|7/2022
|M4 Competition Convertible xDrive
|$89,700
|+$3,200
|7/2022
|Model
|2023 MSRP
|Change
|Start of Production
|530i Sedan
|$54,800
|+$600
|7/2022
|530i xDrive Sedan
|$57,100
|+$600
|7/2022
|530e Sedan
|$56,400
|+$850
|7/2022
|530e xDrive Sedan
|$58,700
|+$850
|7/2022
|540i Sedan
|$61,600
|+$1,650
|7/2022
|540i xDrive Sedan
|$63,900
|+$1,650
|7/2022
|M550i xDrive Sedan
|$79,900
|+$3,100
|7/2022
|M5 Sedan
|$107,900
|+$4,200
|7/2022
|740i
|$93,300
|—
|7/2022
|760i xDrive
|$113,600
|—
|7/2022
|X1 xDrive28i (U11)
|$38,600
|—
|7/2022
|X2 sDrive28i
|$36,600
|—
|3/2022
|X2 xDrive28i
|$38,600
|—
|3/2022
|X3 sDrive30i
|$45,400
|+$1,700
|8/2022
|X3 xDrive30i
|$47,400
|+$1,700
|8/2022
|X3 M40i
|$59,950
|+$2,150
|8/2022
|X3 M
|$72,900
|+$2,800
|9/2022
|X4 xDrive30i
|$53,400
|+$1,600
|8/2022
|X4 M40i
|$64,650
|+$2,250
|8/2022
|X4 M
|$76,400
|+$2,800
|9/2022
|X5 sDrive40i
|$61,600
|+$1,000
|8/2022
|X5 xDrive40i
|$63,900
|+$1,000
|8/2022
|X5 xDrive45e
|$65,700
|+$2,000
|8/2022
|X5 M50i
|$85,400
|+$2,600
|8/2022
|X5 M
|$108,900
|+$2,800
|8/2022
|Model
|2023 MSRP
|Change
|Start of Production
|X6 xDrive40i
|$70,100
|+$2,750
|8/2022
|X6 M50i
|$89,100
|+$2,850
|8/2022
|X6 M
|$113,700
|+$4,100
|8/2022
|X7 xDrive40i
|$77,850
|+$2,950
|8/2022
|X7 M60i
|$103,100
|—
|8/2022
|ALPINA XB7
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
Mid-Model Year 2023 Price Changes
|Model
|Initial 2023 MSRP
|New 2023 MSRP
|Change
|430i xDrive Gran Coupe
|$47,200
|$47,900
|+$200
|840i Coupe
|$85,000
|$87,500
|+$2,500
|840i xDrive Coupe
|$87,900
|$90,400
|+$2,500
|M850i xDrive Coupe
|$99,900
|$102,500
|+$2,600
|M8 Coupe
|$130,000
|$134,100
|+$4,100
|840i Convertible
|$94,400
|$97,100
|+$2,700
|840i xDrive Convertible
|$97,300
|$100,000
|+$2,700
|M850i xDrive Convertible
|$109,400
|$112,500
|+$2,700
|M8 Convertible
|$139,500
|$143,700
|+$4,200
|840i Gran Coupe
|$85,000
|$87,500
|+$2,500
|840i xDrive Gran Coupe
|$87,900
|$90,400
|+$2,500
|M850i xDrive Gran Coupe
|$99,900
|$102,500
|+$2,600
|M8 Gran Coupe
|$130,000
|$134,100
|+$4,100
|ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe
|$139,900
|$144,900
|+$5,000
|iX M60
|$105,100
|$108,900
|+$3,800
|Z4 sDrive30i
|$49,900
|$51,500
|+$1,600
|Z4 M40i
|$63,700
|$65,300
|+$1,600